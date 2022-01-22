Politics
‘History is catching up’ with Boris Johnson, says Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford | Political news
The First Minister of Wales has claimed that Boris Johnson’s “history” is “catching up with him”.
In a very busy intervention in the partygate row, Marc Drakeford said he was not surprised the Prime Minister was embroiled in controversy over Downing Street parties during COVID-19[female[feminine restrictions in 2020 and 2021.
“If I’m honest about it, the Prime Minister is someone who was fired from two previous jobs for not telling the truth,” the Welsh Labor leader said.
“I think The Times wrote an op-ed on the eve of the December 2019 election pointing out the many flaws in the Prime Minister’s record and in many ways I think what you’re seeing is his story catching up. “
Wales eases COVID restrictions
And Mr Drakeford also claimed this week’s decision to remove Plan B COVID measures in England was an attempt to try to distract from the partygate saga.
“Everything that is happening in Whitehall and Westminster at the moment for the UK government is seen exclusively through the lens of, how does it make a difference to the efforts that are being made to consolidate the position of the Prime Minister,” did he declare. noted.
“This is a government which, at the moment, is simply not capable of doing the ordinary business of government competently and sensibly, as it is overwhelmed by the headlines surrounding the appalling events that have unfolded in Downing Street.”
Mr Drakeford made the comments as he announced that Wales would continue its roadmap towards return to zero alert level.
He said the country had ‘passed Omicron’s peak’ and could continue to lift restrictions as part of its ‘cautious, phased plan’.
Read more: What are the UK coronavirus rules?
Report reveals more party details ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral
The Prime Minister’s criticism comes as further alleged details of two of the Number 10 parties under investigation have come to light.
According to the Daily Telegraph, Downing Street staff partied into the early hours of the morning as part of a seven-hour drinking binge the day before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral last April.
Downing Street has already apologized to Buckingham Palace during the two parties, one for outgoing communications director James Slack and the second to mark the exit of one of the Prime Minister’s official photographers.
Mr Johnson was not present on the evening in question but said he “deeply and bitterly” regretted what happened as the Queen prepared to say goodbye to her husband of over 70 years .
The Telegraph said it saw a picture of staff at one of the parties, some of them holding drinks, in the Downing Street basement.
The newspaper also said it saw messages that those present were still drinking at 1 a.m., having started around 6 p.m. the previous evening.
According to the Telegraph’s latest report, wine and spirits with mixers were served in disposable plastic cups, alcohol was allegedly spilled on an office printer at one point.
Staff ordered take-out pizzas and some of those present reportedly used a slide belonging to Wilfred, Mr Johnson’s son.
Previous reports said Wilfred’s swing was damaged when the two events spilled over into the Downing Street garden.
Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner said the latest details were “disgusting”.
Shameful details of ridiculous behavior, when the British public has given up so much. Repugnant.
It’s a culture that Boris Johnson has established. The rules did not apply in his Downing Street. He must finally take his responsibilities.https://t.co/jaBZQr9ucU
— Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) January 21, 2022
“Shameful details of ridiculous behaviour, when the UK public have given up so much,” she wrote on Twitter.
A Cabinet Office investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray should report next week.
The prime minister said he would make his findings public and also make a statement to MPs on the report.
