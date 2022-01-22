Jokowi invites private contribution in 3 priority sectors of the G20 Presidency





Journalist: Ratih Waseso | Editor: Tendi Mahadi KONTAN.CO.ID-JAKARTA. In the presidency of the G20, Indonesia wants to use it to increase trade, increase industrialization, increase the mastery of technology in Indonesia and in the world. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on world economic leaders to contribute to the G20 Presidency, to ensure a stronger and more inclusive global recovery. Cooperation is called not only between government or G2G but also government and business sector (G2B) or even B2B. Jokowi stressed that the Indonesian presidency wishes to strengthen cooperation with global economic players. “I really hope that all your economic actors have thoughts on concrete offers that can be put forward to be part of the concrete achievements of the G20 summit. back to back with the G20 Summit, Indonesia will hold web roundtable on downstream industriesBloomberg CEO Forum and Digital Transformation Expo,” he explained on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel on Friday (1/21). Again, Jokowi invites the private sector to identify the real contributions that can be made in the three priority sectors. The three priority sectors are health, digital and energy transition. Read also : When it comes to the candidate to head the National Capital Authority Agency, Jokowi has plenty of choices Domestically, Indonesia has turned this pandemic period into a period of self-improvement, which will lay new foundations for stronger and more sustainable growth. “We continue to reform our economic structure, improve the business climate, improve the investment climate. We have improved the investment ecosystem, facilitated licensing, provided legal certainty and provided special incentives for investment sectors,” he explained. In addition, efforts to improve the quality of human resources are also carried out continuously through the rise in power and rescaling. As well as the formation of polytechnics in collaboration with industry and universities abroad. Indonesia also continues to accelerate infrastructure development, which helps to increase investment and the business climate. New sources of growth, especially the green economy, will continue to be developed, including the development of the electric vehicle industry ecosystem and the development of the largest green industrial zone in North Kalimantan. “Collaboration with the private sector will be strengthened, investment opportunities will be opened up as widely as possible in the six priority sectors,” he added. Read also : Hinting at the Ponzi scheme and fraudulent investments, here is Jokowi’s message to the OJK The six priority sectors are labour-intensive export-oriented industries, including the healthcare industry. Then, renewable energies, infrastructures, the automobile and above all electric vehicles, tourism and mining which have added value. Jokowi added that a number of development priorities have also been set. These include increasing food production through the development of food sectorthe application of the concept of low-carbon development, the transformation towards a digital economy through the expansion of equity and the improvement of the quality of digital infrastructure and services. “I invite the stakeholders of this forum to partner with Indonesia, to move forward together and to grow together,” he concluded. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm to provide useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Ratih Waseso

Publisher: Tendi Mahadi

