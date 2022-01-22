Erdogan turkeys desperate for role in Ukraine mess





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a press conference on Thursday that he believed a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be disastrous and presented himself as a moderator who might be able to avert such a conflict. by bringing together the Russian and Ukrainian presidents for negotiations. . talk after meetings in Ankara with visiting Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, Erdogan said a psychology of war in the region was upsetting Turkey as a country with ties to both sides. We hope that Putin and Zelensky will hold a face-to-face meeting as soon as possible, Erdogan noted. We attach great importance both to Mr. Putin’s visit to Turkey and to my visit to Ukraine. I will be visiting Ukraine early next month. Erdogan invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to his country for negotiations, and would have hopes to host a meeting of Ukrainian observation mission created by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). Any development in the region between Russia and Ukraine, from border violations to the outbreak of war, will lead to a serious violation of regional peace and cause serious unrest in the region, Erdogan said on Friday. We can be a mediator to find peace between Russia and Ukraine. Relations between Turkey and Russia have deteriorated in recent years due to conflicting agendas in Syria and because Turkey sold its highly effective Bayraktar armed drones to Ukraine for use against Russian-backed separatists from the eastern Donbass region. Ukrainians were so pleased with the performance of Bayraktar drones that they hope to start manufacturing their own home version in the near future. Putin called Ukraine’s use of Turkish drones provocative, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denounced Turkey’s militarization of Ukraine. Turkey has also annoyed Moscow by joining a Ukrainian program that hopes to reverse Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula. On the other hand, Turkey has sadly become a major customer for Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missiles, much to the chagrin of the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Turkey’s orders for the advanced F-35 fighter were dropped by the United States because Turkey insisted on buying Russian missiles designed to shoot them down. Russian analysts complain that Erdogan is pitting Russia and Ukraine against each other to get better deals from the two and boost his image as a regional powerhouse, but Turkish diplomatic sources RecountReuters Thursday that Russia is warming to the idea of ​​Erdogan as host of the meetings between Putin and Zelensky. The official position of the Kremlins is that no such conference is planned yet. If our Turkish partners are able to influence Kyiv and the implementation of previously reached agreements, this could only be welcome, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday. Ukrainians are more openly enthusiastic about using Erdogan as a mediator. In November, Zelensky gave Erdogan a list of names for a possible prisoner exchange to pass on to Putin, but the offer came to nothing.

