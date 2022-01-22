Prime Minister Modi tops the list of the world’s most popular leaders, check out the rankings of US Prez Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and others





List of the most popular leaders in the world 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again tops the list of the world’s most popular leaders. According to the global approval rating published by Morning Consult Political Intelligence, he has an approval rating of 71%. Prime Minister Modi is followed by Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi with an approval rating of 66% and 60% respectively. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is the least popular world leader with a 26% approval rating. He tops the disapproval list of world leaders with 69%. List of the most popular leaders in the world 2022 Last name Designation Approval rating Narendra Modi Prime Minister of India 71% Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador President of Mexico 66% Mario Draghi Prime Minister of Italy 60% Fumio Kishida Prime Minister of Japan 48% Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany 44% Justin Trudeau Prime Minister of Canada 43% Scott Morrison Prime Minister of Australia 41% Pedro Sanchez Prime Minister of Spain 40% Moon Jae-in President of South Korea 38% Jair Bolsonaro President of Brazil 37% Emmanuel Macron President of France 34% Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom 26% World Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/wRhUGstJrS Fashion: 71%

