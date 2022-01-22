Primary vaccination is the key – Editorial





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)

Sat 22 January 2022





Editorial

As COVID-19 cases increase amid the spread of the Omicron variant around the world, vaccine boosters have been recommended for a large portion of the population, as full inoculation may not effectively protect people against the virus. new strain. On Tuesday, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo called on people who had received their second shot to get a booster shot quickly. The government launched its nationwide rollout of vaccine boosters on January 12, which are to be available free of charge at community health centers, public hospitals and immunization service posts run by regional health agencies. Booster doses will make a difference, according to the Indonesian Immunization Technical Advisory Group (ITAGI), First, antibody levels in vaccinated people begin to steadily decline six months after the second vaccine, and the booster dose renews these antibody. Second, no one knows when the pandemic will be over as new variants have continued to emerge, so additional rounds of vaccination seem increasingly necessary. ITAGI has recommended a booster dose for people aged 18 and over. Other priority groups are the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. It is also safe for pregnant women to receive booster doses, the advisory group said. According to the UK Health Security Agency, the risk of hospitalization and serious illness from COVID-19 is reduced by 65% ​​in people who have received two doses of the vaccine and by 81% in people who have received one. additional booster injection. Meanwhile, a Scottish study found that people who received a booster shot were 57% less likely to show symptoms after being infected with the Omicron variant. It is good to see that the government is committed to expanding recall coverage. The current rollout targets some 179 million people, and registration for the vaccine booster has been made available through the PeduliLindungi app. Some 170,000 people have received a third dose since the start of the campaign on January 12, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said Tuesday during a hearing before the House of Representatives. But the national vaccination campaign should leave no one behind, especially those who have not yet received their first or second vaccine. About 43% of the total target population and 56% of the elderly have not yet received a complete series of primary vaccines. Therefore, it is crucial that the government prioritize access to primary vaccination, especially for those at high risk of COVID-19. Given the many citizens who are still unprotected against the virus, the government still needs to focus on increasing primary vaccination coverage to 70% of the total population, as recommended by the World Health Organization. Although boosters are important, they should not go beyond the primary vaccination against COVID-19. Without widespread vaccination and strict application of health protocols, it is unlikely that transmission will be significantly contained, let alone completely stopped.



