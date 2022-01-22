Latest article by Prime Minister Imran Khan | By Tariq Aqil





Prime Minister Imran Khan’s latest article

In his latest article published by the Islamabad Express Tribune, Prime Minister Imran Khan eloquently vexed his dream of Riasat-i-Madina.

According to him, the guiding principles of Riasat-i-Madina are unity, justice, rule of law, meritocracy, moral and ethical foundations, inclusion of all humans in progress and prosperity and finally the quest for knowledge.

All of these principles are core human values ​​and all modern nation states were built on these core values ​​and today they embody progress, prosperity, tolerance, freedom of religion and respect for human values.

After World War II, the idea of ​​a welfare state was realized by Western European countries to counter the creeping threat of communism that had taken root in Russia in 1917.

From the 1950s to the present, we have seen concrete examples of welfare states in Western countries, including Canada and Australia, and the most impressive welfare states are the Scandinavian countries of Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

Today, there are 54 Muslim-majority countries in the world and no country can claim to have adhered to the fundamental values ​​of Islam as laid down by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

All Muslim countries lack democratic institutions and are mired in religious extremism and bigotry, human values ​​are flouted by the elite, and non-Muslims lack basic civil rights.

In Pakistan today, we desperately need the rule of law and an end to the power of the dark and sinister forces of obscurantism, religious freedom and tolerance towards other religions and beliefs.

Academic debates on the intricacies of theology, religious sermons or reminders of the past glory of Islamic civilization will not help this nation.

Pakistan has had its fair share of trials and tribulations over the past 74 years.

We have seen the reign of military dictators and elected representatives, but today Pakistan is in mortal danger from within, from the fanatical forces of extremism and our current leaders must devote all their time and resources to counter this deadly danger and eliminate this creeping menace of our own Frankenstein monsters created by the forces of religious intolerance.

Today, our political leaders are unwilling or unwilling to tackle this monster of religious extremism because they have profited from it themselves and are eager to gain more political ground, even until to a political alliance in the next elections.

The statement released by Federal Information Minister Fawad Chowdry is an eye opener Many people think that the corrective measures taken by us (the government) are inadequate while the truth is that neither the government nor the state are completely ready to combat extremism This statement by Imran Khan’s spokesperson makes it very clear that the current government and state is not ready or willing to tackle the growing tsunami of extremism in the country.

It was only yesterday that the government capitulated to the extremist TLP group and allowed it to operate freely as a political party even when the group’s fanatics murdered eight police officers in the streets of Lahore and Gujranwala.

This group openly challenged the state order but its leaders were greeted by PTI senior leadership with garlands of roses.

At the same time, the PTI government negotiated an agreement with the TTP which has the blood of thousands of Pakistanis on its hands, including the innocent children of APS Peshawar.

How have all these govt. coincide with the principles of Riasat-i-Madina as defined by Prime Minister Imran Khan?

Today the state of Pakistan has become so radicalized that any attempt by the country to counter the powerful forces of religious extremism may well backfire and such action is considered too risky and no one is prepared to take measures.

The very last opportunity to eradicate this horror was when the entire country agreed by consensus and formed the National Action Plan in 2014.

This plan, however, is now on the back burner as it probably has no relevance now. Now is the time to take the bull by the horns.

This rapidly rising and intensifying religious extremism is today the most serious challenge to the survival, development and prosperity of the country.

It’s not an easy task, but it must be done before it’s too late. First of all, the newly introduced program must be cleaned of extremist content and sermons on bigotry and intolerance.

The Prime Minister should convene a special parliamentary meeting or Grand Jirga to discuss the issue of violent religious extremism as was done in 2014 which resulted in the National Action Plan against Terrorism.

An effective and practical policy should and must be formulated with the participation of all stakeholders.

All political parties should be banned from playing the religious card and issuing emotional slogans based on religious injunctions.

The author is a history teacher, based in Islamabad.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/prime-minister-imran-khans-latest-article-by-tariq-aqil/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos