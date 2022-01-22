PM Narendra Modi most popular world leader: Poll | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained the world’s most popular leader with a 71% approval rating, according to a survey by US consultancy firm Morning Consult.

He was followed by Mexican Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador (66%), Italian Mario Draghi (60%) and Japanese Fumio Kishida (48%), according to global consultancy Morning Consult. Modi had the lowest disapproval rating of any leader followed at 21%.

The agency is currently tracking government leaders’ approval ratings and country trajectories in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea , Spain, United Kingdom and United States.

The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from January 13-19, 2022. US President Joe Biden had a 43% approval rating while UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is embroiled in the controversy over the party door, had the lowest approval rating of 26%. French President Emmanuel Macron had a 59% disapproval rating, South Korean President Moon Jae-in 54%, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison 52% and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 51%.

Data on the trajectory of world leaders and countries is based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country, with a margin of error between +/- 1 and 3%.

In the United States, the average sample size is about 45,000 people. In other countries, the sample size ranges from around 3,000 to 5,000, according to Morning Consult. He said all interviews are conducted online with nationally representative samples of adults. In India, the sample is representative of the literate population. The company said the surveys are weighted in each country by age, gender, region and, in some countries, education breakdowns based on official government sources. In the United States, surveys are also weighted by race and ethnicity. Respondents complete these surveys in languages ​​appropriate to their country, the agency added.

