Boris Johnson has warned that alleged threats to withhold constituency money from MPs could be illegal





The Good Law Project has sent a pre-action letter to the government over ‘blackmail’ allegations against rebel Tories Image: Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has been warned that alleged threats to cut constituency money from Tory rebels could be illegal. The Good Law Project has sent a pre-action letter to the Prime Minister over claims Tory officials have been warned MPs could lose their funding if they do not toe the line. Lawyers said the allegations “could constitute misconduct in the public service” in a letter to the Prime Minister, Upgrade Secretary Michael Gove, Cabinet Minister Steve Barclay and Chief Whip Mark Spencer. The letter also asks for details of any complaints made by MPs about the threats and asks the government to confirm that it is investigating the allegations. Downing Street is resisting calls for an investigation into allegations that Tory MPs are being bullied into supporting the Prime Minister, who is fighting for his political life after the Downing Street party saga.













Picture: Getty Images)

Senior Tory William Wragg said on Thursday that Tory critics were receiving threats to ‘withdraw investment’ from constituencies, as well as ‘intimidation’ from No 10 staff, special advisers and government whips. Mr Wragg, chairman of the House of Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said the threats could constitute ‘blackmail’ – and urged MPs to report them to the police. Tory defector Christian Wakeford, who joined Labor this week, said he had been threatened with withholding funding for a new school in his constituency if he did not vote with the government for free school meals. The Good Law Project, which previously challenged the Government over Covid contracts, revealed it had sent a pre-action letter to the Prime Minister following the allegations. Activists have already demanded answers over allegations of similar underhanded tactics being used in a November vote to save Tory Owen Paterson from censure for breaking sordid rules. Principal Jo Maugham said: “What these reports suggest is that public money will be withheld from communities left behind unless their MP votes to ignore foolishness or scrap school meals. “It’s not a higher level; it feels a lot more like blackmail to me. “We don’t think it’s legal – it may even be criminal – and it’s certainly unfair. So we’re taking legal action to benefit the communities left behind.”













Picture: HOC Media)

On Friday, a spokesman for the Prime Minister said: “We are not aware of any evidence to support what are clearly serious allegations. “If there was supporting evidence, it would of course be considered.” Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News: “In relation to the specific allegation about whips withholding funds, I think that is completely unacceptable. “Any form of blackmail and intimidation of this kind simply has no place in British politics. “We have to get to the bottom of it. But I find it highly unlikely that these allegations are true.” Read more Read more

