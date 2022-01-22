Politics
Can Israeli gas bridge the Turkish-Israeli gap?
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has raised the prospect of normalizing relations with Israel, saying Ankara is ready to discuss an alternative gas pipeline after the United States canceled support for a pipeline planned to carry Israeli gas to Europe via Cyprus and Greece.
In remarks to reporters on January 18, Erdogan noted that feasibility issues forced Washington to backtrack on the Eastern Mediterranean Pipeline (EastMed) project, arguing that Turkey was the only viable way for Israeli gas sales to Europe. This cannot be done without Turkey, he said, recalling that Turkish and Israeli officials held talks on the issue several years ago. Now “we can sit down and discuss the terms,” he said, adding that Israeli President Isaac Herzog may soon visit Turkey.
The EastMed project, based on an agreement signed between Israel, Greece and the Greek Cypriots in January 2020, envisages a 1,900 kilometer pipeline, running from Israel to Cyprus and then to Greece and Italy, with a capacity of 10 billion cubic meters per year. at a cost of around 7 billion euros ($7.9 billion). American support was crucial for the project, presented as an effort to reduce the European Union’s gas dependence on Russia. Yet, question marks hovered over the route and cost of the planned conduit. Washington’s decision to withdraw support stemmed from similar concerns about cost, in addition to environmental and geopolitical considerations.
Indeed, the project seems too expensive given its relatively low capacity. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, for example, has a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year and was built at a cost of around $10 billion. Meanwhile, after the changing of the guard at the White House last year, Washington is now prioritizing renewable energy sources. Finally, given Turkey’s exclusion from the EastMed project and other energy-focused alliances in the region, Washington’s decision is a tacit admission that the project has become too politically charged in a region where tensions are running high. already strong on gas exploration and land rights.
All of these caveats have now allowed Erdogan to promote a role for Turkey, aiming for both economic and political dividends. His decision is part of Turkey’s efforts since last year to normalize relations with its regional rivals. Ankara launched reparations talks with Cairo in May, while renewed dialogue with the United Arab Emirates culminated in a reconciliation visit by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in November. Erdogan is also expected to visit Saudi Arabia next month.
There have been signs of a thaw with Israel as well. Once-close relations crumbled in 2010 following a deadly Israeli raid on a Gaza-bound ferry packed with pro-Palestinian Turkish activists. A standardization initiative in 2016 led to discussions on energy cooperation, including a pipeline perspective. Yet the political tensions that followed led to a further rift that left the two countries without ambassadors since 2018.
In November, however, many were surprised when the detention of two Israeli tourists in Istanbul for spying failed to explode into a crisis. The couple’s relatively quick release, followed by a phone call between Erdogan and Herzog, showed there was room for improvement.
Now, can Israeli gas bring the two countries closer together?
This could indeed be a major issue in a possible Erdogan-Herzog meeting, but thorny political issues remain, including Ankara’s support for the Palestinian cause and Israeli demands that Turkey stop harboring leaders of the Hamas.
From an energy point of view, israeli sources emphasize that the rapprochement with Ankara will not be at the expense of Israel’s alliance with Greece and the Greek Cypriots. The most reasonable option for Ankara seems to be to propose a pipeline between Israel and Turkey, leaving aside the question of maritime economic zones involving the Greek Cypriots. Turkey’s annual gas consumption amounts to almost 60 billion cubic meters, and Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia are currently its main suppliers via a number of pipelines, in addition to small gas purchases. liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Algeria.
Besides the economic impacts, a gas conduit could ease Turkey’s political isolation in the eastern Mediterranean. Ankara appears to have backed down from its confrontational posture to avoid further trouble with the EU, but remains excluded from regional partnerships such as the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum. The Cairo-based organization brings together Cyprus, Greece, Egypt, France, Italy, Israel, Jordan and the Palestinians, with the participation of the United States and the EU as observers. A rapprochement with Israel might not guarantee Turkey’s inclusion in the forum, but it would certainly lessen its isolation.
A Turkish route to deliver Israeli gas to Europe remains questionable. The cost would still be high, even though it is lower than EastMed. A second caveat arises from the vision of the EU on the climate crisis. The EU aims to reduce the share of gas in its energy mix by 25% by 2030 and reduce it to zero by 2050. As a result, LNG supply has become a more practical option than permanent gas pipelines , and European LNG imports have increased significantly. Moreover, there is already a new gas pipeline ready to supply Nord Stream 2, although this would increase Europe’s dependence on Russia.
With the abandonment of the EastMed project, Turkey has a window of opportunity to extend its regional fence repair quest to Israel. But given economic constraints and general EU policies, a pipeline is unlikely to travel beyond Turkey. For Erdogan, the rapprochement with Israel would also mean a significant gain in repairing regional ties and easing Turkey’s isolation in the eastern Mediterranean.
Sources
2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2022/01/could-new-israeli-gas-pipeline-bridge-long-standing-rift-turkey
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022