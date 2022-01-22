Texts show Fox News host Hannitys pleaded with Trump for help after Capitol attack | Attack on the United States Capitol





In the aftermath of the deadly attack on the US Capitol last year, right-wing Fox News host Sean Hannity pleaded with a senior Donald Trump official that there should be no more campaign speeches stolen and that no more lunatics should be allowed into the orbit of presidents. .

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, agreed but to little effect.

More than a year after the riot, around which seven people died as Trump supporters sought to block the certification of electoral college results, Trump continues to lie by saying the 2020 election was stolen by Joe Biden.

He also continues to keep company with far-right conspiracy theorists, including Mike Lindell, the founder of MyPillow who, in a trial this week, was accused of being mad as a fox.

Hannity has also long been close to Trump, serving as an informal adviser and occasional rally guest. Although it was revealed that he was shaken by the Capitol attack, he has spent the year since the riot supporting Trump’s version of events.

The House committee investigating Jan. 6 sought Hannitys’ cooperation, a request that a lawyer for the host said raised First Amendment concerns about freedom of the press.

Hannity has previously said he does not claim to be a journalist.

Excerpts from his messages to McEnany on January 7, 2021 were included in a January 6 committee letter to Ivanka Trump, the former president’s daughter and adviser whom the panel also wishes to interview.

First, according to the letter, on Jan. 7, Mr. Hannity texted Ms. McEnany, outlining a five-point approach for conversations with President Trump. Points one and two of this plan read as follows:

1 No more stolen election speeches.

2 Yes, impeachment and the 25th amendment are real, and a lot of people will quit

McEnany, the letter said, replied: I love it. Thank you. This is the playbook. I will help reinforce

If McEnany followed Hannitys playbook, it didn’t produce a reasonable touchdown or even a punt.

It has been widely reported that the invocation of the 25th Amendment, which provides for the removal of a president deemed unfit for office, was seriously discussed between cabinet and White House officials.

It came to nothing, but Trump was impeached a second time. He was acquitted when enough Senate Republicans remained loyal.

On Friday, Politico released the text of a draft executive order for the seizure of voting machines and the text of a speech in which Trump allegedly condemned the Capitol rioters but which he never delivered.

According to the January 6 committee, Hannity also told McEnany: Key now. More fools.

McEnany said: Yes. 100%.

A footnote to the letter says Katrina Pierson, another right-wing commentator, also uses the term lunatics in her text messages, apparently to describe a number of the president’s supporters.

Lindell continues to insist that he has evidence that the 2020 election was stolen, recently claiming that his work could result in the life imprisonment of 300 and around one million people.

It prompted the Washington Post to ask: Are you one of the 11 Americans Mike Lindell doesn’t want to arrest?

While speaking at a Trump rally in Arizona last weekend, Lindell took aim at Hannitys’ employer.

When was the last time you saw someone on Fox talking about the 2020 election? He asked.

Fox News continued to fuel conspiracy theories about the Capitol riot, but Fox Corporation is facing lawsuits over allegations of a stolen election.

This week, Lindell joined Fox in being sued by Smartmatic, a maker of election machines.

In the lawsuit, the company accused Lindell of knowing what he was doing, which was trying to sell pillows while spreading election lies.

He was, according to the company, mad as a fox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jan/21/fox-news-hannity-texts-trump-mcenany-capitol-attack-6-january-committee The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos