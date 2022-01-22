The West will oppose the “dictatorship”





Britain warned Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday that its allies would unite to fight for democracy against dictatorships it said were more emboldened than at any time since the Cold War.

Speaking in Australia, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Britain and its allies in the “free world” must respond together to global threats, deepen ties with Indo-Pacific democracies and “confront the global aggressors” who used economic dependence to try to get what they want. Truss and UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace met their Australian counterparts in Sydney for the annual Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN), where a deal for Australia to acquire nuclear submarines has been discussed. Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said there were no plans to establish a British military base in Australia. The two countries have signed agreements to fund infrastructure in the region to counter Beijing’s influence. The 11th #AUKMIN brought substantial progress in areas such as cyber and technology, Indo-Pacific infrastructure, countering disinformation, etc. Watch the opening press conference here pic.twitter.com/4agaxTQgWa Marise Payne (@MarisePayne) January 21, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js and working together to address challenges and threats around the world. Visit Australia for #AUKMIN, Secretary of Defense @BWallaceMP discussed our shared values ​​with Australia alongside @trussliz and their counterparts @PeterDutton_MP and @MarisePayne. pic.twitter.com/OW4LKUokkP Department of Defense (@DefenceHQ) January 21, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js In a joint statement, the ministers expressed concern over Russia’s military buildup on the border with Ukraine and “their absolute support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”. Russia denies plans to invade Ukraine. In a speech to the Lowy Institute’s foreign affairs think tank, Truss said Putin should “stand back and pull out of Ukraine before he makes a massive strategic mistake.” “The invasion will only lead to a terrible quagmire and loss of life, as we know from the 1979-1989 Soviet-Afghan War and the conflict in Chechnya. The global aggressors are emboldened in a way that we haven’t seen since the Cold War,” Truss added. “They seek to export dictatorship as a service around the world… That’s why regimes like Belarus, North Korea and Myanmar find their closest allies in Moscow and Beijing. Britain should work with allies such as Australia, Israel, India, Japan and Indonesia to “confront global aggressors”, particularly in the Pacific. China’s ‘economic coercion’ on Australia was ‘one of the wake-up calls’ to Britain that Beijing was using its economic might to exert control over other countries,” he said. she declared. Good #AUKMIN meet @BWallaceMP @MarisePayne @PeterDutton_MP. The close bond between our countries is more important than ever. At a time when aggressors grow bolder, we are modernizing our partnership and deepening ties in defence, technology and economy for a new era. pic.twitter.com/1LExxIk1RL Liz Truss (@trussliz) January 21, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Beijing, which imposed trade sanctions on Australian products after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, has denied accusations of economic coercion. Asked about the talks between the UK and Australia and their aim to counter China’s growing influence, the Foreign Office in Beijing dismissed the findings. “On the so-called Chinese threat, it is also based on nonsense, China firmly opposes it, we urge relevant parties not to go further down the wrong path of creating division and confrontation.” , said Zhao Lijian, spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. daily briefing on Friday.

