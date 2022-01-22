Bilawal Bhutto launches tractor-carriage march to protest against Imran Khan’s government





Farmers protesting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s poor agricultural policies were joined by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in a tractor-cart march on Friday. According to Dawn’s report, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told farmers that “this hand-picked government” has hurt the country’s agricultural economy as much as it has hurt the overall economy in course of the past three years.

He also said agriculture was the backbone of the country’s economy and offered his support to farmers protesting the government’s allegedly inadequate agricultural policies. Since Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power in 2018, he has claimed farmers have not been getting adequate prices for their crops, while input costs have soared .

Tractor marches in each division

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari says that from Larkana and Sahiwal divisions, they will start the protests on January 21 and will support and protest alongside their farmers, according to ANI. He further said that the PPP would organize farmers’ and tractor marches in each division. He added that due to water shortage last season, the paddy crop suffered. He also said that the wheat crop is now damaged due to the shortage of urea fertilizer.

PPP Information Secretary and MP Shazia Marri said on Thursday that farmers are facing major challenges like the lack of urea fertilizers and have been protesting against the PTI government’s anti-farmer policies, according to Dawn . She said a bag of urea fertilizer can fetch up to Rs 3,500 in the illicit market and the federal government is not helping farmers. She also said the PPP would organize protests against the federal government’s anti-farmer policies.

The marches would be extended to other parts of the country in the second phase

The party has already held marches in Larkana Division of Sindh and Okara town of Sahiwal Division of Punjab during the first phase. These marches would be extended to other parts of the country in the second phase, starting Jan. 24, according to Dawn. The protest in Larkana will be led by Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, while the farmers’ rally in Okara will be led by PPP Punjab Chairman, Raja Pervez Ashraf.

(Entry to ANI) Image: ANI

