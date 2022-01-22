Boris Johnson rejoins Tory leadership team to help save his job as Prime Minister amid party scandal





Boris Johnson has reportedly restored his Tory leadership team and set up a spreadsheet to keep tabs on MPs’ loyalties amid fears he faces a no-confidence vote over the party scandal. The Prime Minister is building on the group that helped him triumph in the 2019 leadership race and has begun vetting every Tory MP to see if they are on his side, undecided or keen to oust him, according to The temperature. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps would play a pivotal role in bolstering support for the beleaguered Prime Minister and has dusted off the MPs’ spreadsheet he used to help secure Mr Johnson’s leadership victory in 2019 . Three former whips Chris Pincher, Nigel Adams and Chris Heaton Harris along with other loyalists started work this week, the newspaper reports. Mr Johnson is set to spend the weekend in his study at Checkers, his campaign retreat, calling wavering MPs and trying to win them over. Fifty-four Tory MPs must submit letters to the chairman of the 1922 Committee to trigger a vote of no confidence, and insiders now believe it is a question of when, not if, the threshold is crossed, the newspaper reports. The Premiers’ team is said to believe it has the backing of around 300 of the 359 Tory MPs. There are reportedly fears inside Downing Street that Sue Grays report on the lockdown parties could be more damning than first thought. Mr Johnson’s chief of staff, Dan Rosenfield, reportedly told colleagues: We could all need to fall on our swords here. It comes as new details emerged of a party being held in Downing Street on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. No 10 staff would have partied until the wee hours of a seven hour session and ordered pizza. At the time, Covid restrictions prohibited socializing indoors except with members of the same household or support bubble. Opposition parties have called for the Downing Street parties’ evidence to be published in full, instead of an edited summary. Meanwhile, the Tory backbench MP who accused No 10 of trying to blackmail MPs seeking to sack Mr Johnson is due to meet police next week to discuss his allegations. MP William Wragg said he would meet a detective from Scotland Yard in the House of Commons, raising the possibility that the police could open an investigation. Downing Street has said it will not conduct its own inquiry into the claims, despite calls to do so from Tory and opposition MPs.

