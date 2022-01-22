Trump’s order to seize voting machines obtained by January 6 committee





The Jan. 6 committee secured a never-before-issued executive order from former President Donald Trump ordering the seizure of voting machines after the 2020 election, as well as a never-before-read ‘national healing’ speech dated 24 hours after the attack on the Capitol, Politico reported Friday.

Sidney Powell – the conspiracy theorist and former Trump attorney who was subpoenaed by the committee earlier this week – had urged the former president to seize the voting machines and appoint a special counsel to investigate the election in a December 2020 meeting in the Oval Office. The text of the decree, dated two days before the meeting, had not been communicated before.

It’s unclear who authored the order, but the fact that some classified memoranda are referenced suggests that the person or persons behind may have accessed government secrets, a person with knowledge of the memoranda told Politico.

Citing bogus conspiracy theories about voting machines and “evidence of international and foreign interference” in the election, the order authorizes then-Defense Secretary Mark Milley to “seize, collect, maintain and analyze all machinery, equipment, electronically stored information and material”. documents required to be retained under an election records retention law. Milley would then have 60 days to submit an assessment of the election — a potential tool to extend Trump’s term beyond Inauguration Day.

As Powell requested, the order also creates a special advocate “to oversee this operation and initiate all criminal and civil proceedings, if any, based on the evidence gathered and provide all resources necessary to carry out his duties in accordance with federal laws and the Constitution”.

Powell and other MAGA diehards like Rudy Giuliani are currently embroiled in defamation lawsuits brought by some of the voting machine companies named in the executive order.

The second document currently in the possession of the January 6 committee is titled “Remarks on National Healing.” The undelivered address written for Jan. 7 delivery takes a tough, and therefore responsible, presidential approach to those who attacked the Capitol — so it’s no wonder it was shelved.

“I would like to start today by addressing the heinous attack that took place yesterday at the United States Capitol,” he opens. “Like all Americans, I was outraged and sickened by the violence, lawlessness, and chaos. I immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and evict the intruders. America is, and always should be, a nation of law and order.

There is no evidence to support Trump’s claim that he ordered the National Guard to Capitol grounds before Jan. 6. He may not have ordered her to respond to the attack either. Politico points out that in its letter requesting Ivanka Trump’s cooperation, the committee notes that “Acting Secretary Chris Miller, who was in the chain of command and reported directly to the President, testified under oath that the President did not had never contacted at any time”. times on January 6, and never, at any time, gave him the order to deploy the national guard.

“Remarks on National Healing” also notes that the rioters “sullied the seat of American democracy,” adding, “To those who have engaged in acts of violence and destruction, I want to be very clear: You do not represent me. not. You do not represent our movement. You do not represent our country. And if you broke the law, your place is in jail.

In fact, when Trump finally managed to address his supporters in a late afternoon video message, he seemed grateful. “We must have peace,” Trump said then. “Then go home. We love you. You are very special. You have seen what is happening, you see the way other people are treated who are so bad and bad. I know what you’re feeling.”

A spokesperson for the Jan. 6 committee told Politico it has now received all of the documents that Trump pursued to try to avoid handing them over. In an 8-to-1 decision on Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled against the ex-president’s claim for executive privilege.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/jan-6-committee-trump-voting-machine-excecutive-order-1289014/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos