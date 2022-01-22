China warns of ‘no mercy’ in regulatory crackdown, Jack Ma’s Alibaba-linked Ant Group in crosshairs





China has pledged to step up its regulatory crackdown and show no mercy against corruption as the ruling Communist Party prepares for a key meeting that could secure a third term for President Xi Jinping. The announcement suggests authorities have no plans to rein in the probes that engulfed China’s tech industry last year or an ongoing corruption hunt that has brought down high-flying politicians and influential tycoons. . < class=""> Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Photo: Nicolas Asfouri / AFP. The official Xinhua News Agency released a statement from the Communist Party’s discipline watchdog on Thursday evening saying that the authorities would punish any corruption related to the disorderly expansion of capital in various industries and cut the link between power and capital. Beijing must show no mercy to those who engage in political gangs, petty circles and vested interests within the party, the statement adds, while warning against further investigation into corruption in the financial sector and public enterprises. Critics say China’s anti-corruption campaign has served as a means of weeding out political enemies since Xi came to power in 2013. The new warnings followed Wednesday’s broadcast of a state television program that implicated Alibaba-affiliated tech giant Jack Mas Ant Group in a corruption scandal. < class=""> Photo: Wikicommons. Shares listed on Alibaba in Hong Kong fell nearly 6% on Friday. The latest episode of a series on corrupt officials aired by television channel CCTV accuses joint-stock companies of paying the brother of a former official in Hangzhou in return for favorable treatment. Company filings released by business database Tianyancha showed that Ant Group, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, had invested in two metro payment companies controlled by the official brother through the subsidiary Ant Yunxin Venture Capital Management Co. Beijing’s regulatory crackdown has extended over the past year to curb the rampant growth of China’s powerful tech and internet sectors, and to reign in the influence of big business. E-commerce and payments empire Mas is among the corporate giants hit by the crackdown, with officials launching Ants’ planned IPO at the last minute at the end of 2020 and fining Alibaba record for monopoly activity. Authorities have also tightened regulations for a host of industries ranging from education to food delivery ahead of the party’s key 20th congress next fall, where President Xi is widely expected to be given a third term. < class=""> < class="">

