Oh Look, Trump Came Even Closer To Stealing A Second Term Than Previously Thought





Earlier this week, the Supreme Court advised Donald Trump that his attempts to block the Jan. 6 committee from obtaining documents related to his efforts to nullify the 2020 election and illegally relocate to the White House were unsuccessful. And thanks to how quickly the House panel then began receiving said documents, we have a pretty good idea why it made so many of these attempts in the first place. According to new reports, such information makes Trump look even worse than he already has, which is saying a lot given that it is common knowledge that he instigated a violent insurrection that made five dead.

By The Guardian:

In the heady days between the defeat of Donald Trump in November 2020 and the January 6 insurrection on the United States Capitol, an executive order was prepared. He ordered the Secretary of Defense to seize voting machines in battleground states, as part of Trump’s big lie that the vote was rigged. The draft decree, obtained and published by Politico, was never sent and its author is unknown. It was part of a cache of documents turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 violence, after the Supreme Court ruled this week that Trump could not evade scrutiny for reasons of privilege. executive.

The disclosure of the draft order adds to the evidence of the lengths Trump and his close advisers were willing to go to to keep him in the White House, against the wishes of the American people. According to the draft order, the Secretary of Defense would have been required to conduct an assessment of voting machines no later than 60 days after operations began. That would have taken the chaos that Trump has diligently tried to sow around Joe Bidens’ legitimate victory far beyond the handover of power at the January 20 inauguration.

The draft order would attempt to justify the seizure of voting machines by citing baseless conspiracy theories about fraud. He claims, among other things, that there is evidence of international and foreign interference in the November 3, 2020 election. He names Dominion Voting Systems, i.e. the popular target of right-wing conspiracy theories, claiming incorrectly that Dominion Voting Systems and related companies are owned or strongly controlled and influenced by foreign agents, countries and interests. He also falsely claims that voting machines in County Antrim, Michigan have been compromised.

Anyway, just something to think about as Trump hints he could terrorize the country with another run for office. Have a good week-end!

Meanwhile, in the White House briefing room

