Widodo emphasizes importance of G20 focus on resilient health systems,

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Latin American leaders, speaking on the third day of the World Economic Forums virtual Davos Agenda 2022, expressed optimism for the regions economic outlook in the coming year.
Latin America posted a solid economic recovery in 2021 and will most likely post moderate growth in 2022, as many countries continue to implement fiscal, social and health policies for a sustainable recovery from the pandemic. The region was one of the hardest-hit by COVID-19 but has turned things around with successful ongoing vaccination programs.
Ivan Duque, President of Colombia, said: Colombia closed 2021 with positive results, noting his countrys positive economic growth and high percentage of vaccination rates. He said the goal for 2022 is to maintain growth while, at the same time, closing the social inequality gap.
Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica, said 85% of his countrys population had received a second COVID shot and that the process of vaccinating children was under way. “The main thing for Costa Rica is our vaccination drive. This is the only way to exit the health crisis,” he said.
Other countries in the region, including Ecuador, Guatemala and Peru, also highlighted the success of their vaccination campaigns. As they continue to recover from the pandemic, the leaders said they were focused on rebuilding their economies with a particular focus on the labor market, trade, attracting foreign investment and sustainable energy.
Alejandro Giammattei, President of Guatemala, said: The challenge we have now is not only to promote growth but to turn growth into something sustainable. We need to improve the labor market and create more jobs. This will lead to better prosperity, health and education. Generating new opportunities and ensuring economic benefits would reach all parts of society which, he pointed out, would also curb migration. The only thing that stops a person is a wall of prosperity, he said.
Guillermo Lasso, President of the Republic of Ecuador, highlighted the need for governments to commit to ethics and principles. We need economic and inclusive growth within the rule of law and programs that promote new opportunities. It is not just about economic growth but about quality of life and social cohesion.
Jos Pedro Castillo Terrones, President of the Republic of Peru, said his priority was economic reforms, noting that his government has invested $10 billion in strategic areas such as education, health and transport, and recently signed an infrastructure bill that will lead to more jobs . We also want to invest in energy and natural gas, especially in transportation, so the entire country is connected, he added.
The leaders agreed that connecting the region is key to Latin Americas future outlook. Several of the countries, including Ecuador and Guatemala, have signed new trade agreements with Mexico, indicating that it will open up free trade in the Pacific and their economies to foreign investment. Integration is important, President Giammattei said. It reflects tighter and more interaction that enables us to improve the economic situation.
The environment is another area that has seen increased regional cooperation. Ecuador recently signed a decree to expand a new marine reserve and protect an area north of the Galapagos Islands. The expanded area will eventually link the Galapagos with Panama’s Coiba islands, Colombia’s Malpelo and Costa Rica’s Coco islands. When it comes to the environment, we need to have better integration, especially regarding biodiversity and climate change, President Alvarado said.
Mauricio Claver-Carone, President, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in helping to achieve social and environmental goals. Regional integration mechanisms, such as the IDB, can provide funds to help Latin American countries build their post-pandemic recovery as well as back priorities ranging from healthcare and digitalization to climate change action, supply chains and education.
The pandemic created unprecedented challenges, but it also opened historic opportunities for Latin America, especially in areas including digitalization, supply chains, SMEs, gender equality and climate action, and we are proud to be there, focused on helping countries seize those opportunities, he said.
