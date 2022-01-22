Nawaz Sharif says terrorism rears its head due to Imran Khan’s ‘flawed’ policies





Following an explosion in Lahore, former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said terrorism is resurfacing in the country because of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s flawed policies. According to local media, the explosion took place on Thursday near the Lahori gate area, located about 28 km from the Indian border of Attari Wagah. The explosion killed at least three people and injured more than 20, and caused a crater 1.5 feet deep in the ground.

Condemning the attack, Nawaz Sharif said terrorism has resumed in Pakistan due to Imran Khan’s bad policies. Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif also condemned the blast. While commenting on the uploaded images of Imran Khan’s comments on Sharifs, she said: A day when Lahore cries and cries, more heartlessness and apathy than misplaced priorities.

Three dead and dozens injured in Lhr bomb blast today and guess what @ImranKhanPTI is talking about in his propaganda cell meeting? Cherifs! What is the next? Blame the victims of the tragedy?

Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 20, 2022 Opposition blames Imran Khan’s policies for upsurge in terror attacks

According to The Dawn, Pakistani opposition senators have now demanded an explanation from Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed over recent terrorist incidents in the country, including the Lahore blast. During the Friday sessions, the opposition urged Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani to suspend routine debates and discuss the public order situation in Pakistan following the Lahore blast and the murder of a policeman in Islamabad during a shooting. The opposition said the continued increase in TTP attacks speak to a monumental failure of Imran Khan government policy which they say has encouraged extremism in the country.

It should be mentioned that at the beginning of the week, an explosion was even reported near a railway line in the Mashkaf region in Balochistan, leading to the derailment of a train. According to a report by Dawn, at least five people were seriously injured after a bomb exploded near railway tracks in Balochistan district of Bolan. Quoting senior Pakistani railway official Muhammad Kashif, the outlet said the blast happened as the Jaffer Express bound for Rawalpindi was passing through the area.

(Picture: AP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/pakistan-news/pakistan-nawaz-sharif-says-terrorism-rearing-head-due-to-imran-khans-flawed-policies-articleshow.html

