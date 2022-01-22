Will Boris Johnson resign? Answers to 8 questions about the future of prime ministers

will he stay, or will he go? As the party rumbles, Boris Johnson’s future as Prime Minister continues to hang in the balance.

To end the week that has seen a Tory MP switch to Labour, others plot to overthrow him and former Cabinet colleague David Davis telling him in the name of God come on, The Independents Chief political commentator John Rentoul answered readers’ questions about the future of PMs.

During an Ask Me Anything, Rentoul said: What is significant about the last few weeks is that a large number of voters who loved him have now left him. Many of them are firm believers, and this has been reflected in emails from MPs to which they are extremely sensitive (probably too much). That’s why I think Tory MPs will get rid of him, even though it’s only been two years since he won a huge election victory and Brexit.

What is the most likely roadmap for Boris Johnson’s departure?

It’s hard to predict, and I took a risk making my prediction [Tory MPs should ditch Boris Johnson and put Rishi Sunak in No 10 as soon as they can], but I think the road is the 54 letters asking for a vote of confidence, which I think Johnson will lose because in a secret ballot enough Tory MPs will calculate that he is unlikely to regain enough popularity to win the next election, AND that if they let him in power, he can hurt the party so much that changing leaders later may not save them.

You’re right, I think Johnson won’t go quietly. I also don’t think he’ll go for Blair’s tactic of promising to go at some point. So if he survives a vote of confidence, it will be a long and damaging fight, which he is likely to lose before the next election.

If the 54 letters don’t materialize, of course, then his chances are much better. Once Tory MPs realize that other Tory MPs are cowards, they will indeed decide to give him two years to try to put things right.

If May’s booze in Garden 10 was a business meeting, what was Carrie Johnson doing there?

The legal situation is more complicated than some critics of prime ministers admit. Carrie Johnson was allowed to be in the garden of her home, and the Prime Minister could have been allowed to attend a rally there if reasonably necessary for work. Mixing the two stay-at-home exemptions might seem like stretching the law, but the situation in Downing Street is unusual.

How did Rishi Sunak at number 11 avoid blame for these Covid breaches?

I think the Times reported on an alleged rally at the Treasury (November 25, 2020) to celebrate the completion of the Fall Spending Review, and questions were asked about when Sunak or his staff were working at No. 11 while the party was happening next door or in the garden. But one of Sunak’s strong personal defenses is that he doesn’t drink.

Do you think the Mets’ refusal to investigate any of this crosses the public as a cover-up?

Yes, I think so. Opinion polls suggest people think the police should investigate; and a focus group I heard wanted politicians to be fined if they broke lockdown laws. On the other hand, most of the members of this chat group weren’t particularly angry with Johnson; they were more concerned that he shouldn’t be distracted from focusing on the NHS and energy bills.

Is it a very shrewd plan by Labor to accept a defecting Tory MP, which in turn boosts support for Johnson among the remaining Tory MPs? And makes it more likely that they will fight Johnson in the next election rather than Sunak. Or is it just halfway too cunning?

It’s too tricky halfway, I think. Keir Starmer was right when he said in a recent interview that he can only fight the opponent in front of him. Labor can do things around the edges, like spending time attacking Rishi Sunak, and the really important thing that Labor failed to do when Thatcher fell in 1990 is change its approach to match the change of adversary. But no, I don’t think Labor even realized that defecting Christian Wakeford would temporarily unite the Tories in the Commons and defecting MPs is the hard currency of politics; it is so valuable to the recipient that they cannot risk playing with it.

Do you think it’s possible that Johnson knows deep down that the game is over and that part of him is starting to think about what happens to him after being Prime Minister? (I ask this question partly because it seems to me that he must be aware that further revelations and evidence are very likely to emerge shortly.)

I remember a Labor MP once saying that they saw Johnson coming towards them, muttering as if he were making up three columns at once in his head: I think he has a broad, chaotic, semi -compartmentalized, able to think several things at the same time. All Prime Ministers fear they are on the verge of being removed from office at any moment, and I am sure he is thinking vaguely about finishing his book on Shakespeare and his post-Prime Minister career, but the major part of his mind is probably focused on the struggle to hold on to the office for as long as possible.

As for more evidence of wrongdoing, I think if his strongest opponents had it, they would use it. I don’t believe in the idea of ​​a grand conspiracy to trickle information into the public domain until it’s gone. Many stories leaked out in a chaotic and disorganized fashion, often triggered by other leaks or official denials.

While there is clearly a lot of dissatisfaction with Boris, do you think potential successors have the desire to become PMs at the moment? There are so many massive hurdles to overcome. If no one wants the Poisoned Chalice, could Boris survive?

Ideally, most Tory MPs and most succession candidates would prefer to wait until next year when the 2024 election is imminent and the situation is clearer. But Tory MPs know they may not get another chance or at least not under such favorable circumstances to change leaders, and that if they leave Johnson in office he could seriously damage the brand. conservative.

And Rishi Sunak faces the classic lead runner dilemma: for him, most of the risk of falling behind is on the downside. He is currently the most popular politician in the country, among Conservative members and among Conservative MPs. For him, things can only get worse, especially given the outlook for inflation, energy prices and taxes. Sunak must want to try his luck when he can, but he can’t do more to achieve that than a day trip to Ilfracombe while the Prime Minister defends himself in the Commons, because party members have no yet abandoned Johnson and will. hate any more overt display of disloyalty.

What intrigues me most is the drip timing of the partygate scandal leaks. Who or what drives this?

This is a very good question, which I have already partly answered. I don’t think there is an orchestrated campaign beyond what we know that Dominic Cummings, the PM’s former chief adviser, is determined to bring down his former boss. But Cummings did his best last May, when he testified (for seven hours) before the Joint Select Committee about what he believed to be Johnson’s mishandling of the pandemic and his possibly illegal plan to do pay Tory donors to renovate Downing Street flat.

But you’re right to ask why there’s been such a long delay between Christmas 2020 in No 10 and reporting, first in The Mirror on December 1, 2021. (All the while, Allegra Stratton, the former Prime Minister’s spokeswoman, knew there was a video of her embarrassing responses about a Christmas party during a rehearsal for a televised press briefing.)

I think the explanation is that civil servants only flee if they think a politician has done something serious: in these cases, most of the people who organized and attended these work events were civil servants and special advisers; they may not have thought they had done anything wrong or were unsure.

But once the stories started coming out, something of a chain reaction happened.

These questions and answers were part of an Ask Me Anything hosted by John Rentoul at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 21. Some questions and answers have been edited for this article. You can read the full discussion in the comments section of the original article.

