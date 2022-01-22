The politics of responding to grace positions in the style of President Joko Widodo

By: Efriza

Lecturer in political science at several campuses and owner of a publishing house

In the beginning, when Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was first elected president, he was praised for the spirit of democracy he wanted to manifest in his government in the form of ministers who were not allowed to hold offices. concurrent posts of political party leaders and wanted to form a professional government instead of a power-sharing government.

Since the very early failure of the first period in the political process in Senayan. Jokowi got rid of this commitment, even the government has so far run with the policy of accommodation, the policy of reciprocity, the transactional policy, it can also be considered that President Jokowi is making a political investment towards the continuation of the government in the 2024 presidential election by participating in the allocation of cabinet seats.

The accommodating model of his supporters is being implemented by President Jokowi using the President’s prerogative power through the division of posts, not just for ministerial seats in the cabinet.

However, so far, President Jokowi even increased the composition of the number of vice ministers from the previous period by 3 vice ministers, then the second period increased by 12 vice ministers slowly but surely, the number of deputy ministers increased to 25 seats.

It is even possible that it will continue to grow with reasonable reasons in the form of an increasingly heavy workload in the face of the times, political reasons in the form of the consolidation of Jokowi in view of the next 2024 concurrent general elections.

Review of the two years of Jokowi’s second administration

Jokowi’s choices and attitudes in government increasingly show the weak character of government, especially Jokowi himself as president compared to his first term.

The appointment of ministers, which is the prerogative of the president, is simply a sharing of seats. Moreover, Jokowi apologized for not being able to accommodate all parties in the preparation of the cabinet. At the start of the formation of the cabinet, Jokowi disclosed that there were at least 300 names of candidates among the minister’s needs and up to 34 people (merdeka.com, October 26, 2019).

The composition of the ministers of the second period from party delegates saw an increase in the number of cadres assigned as executive assistants, for example, if previously 15 cadres from political parties and 19 were professionals.

Meanwhile, the initial cabinet consisted of 17 people from political parties and 17 people from professionals. Moreover, during the rematch in the 2019 presidential election, of the presidential candidate / vice-presidential couple, in particular the first reshuffle in December 2020, President Jokowi still retains two seats in Gerindra by completing his rival duo by including Sandiaga Uno as Minister of Tourism. and creative economy.

A year and a half of President Jokowi’s administration, he pursued the same strategy as the previous period, namely to ensure his support in the legislature. The president in informal practice wields the ultimate weapon in the form of a subsistence sharing mechanism (pork barrel). Gerindra’s membership shows a strategy to suppress the role of the opposition, preventing the role of checks and balances from functioning in parliament.

This choice is in line with Jokowi’s perception that Indonesia knows no opposition, even democracy in Indonesia would be a democracy of mutual cooperation. In this thought, it is only natural that during the last two years of the current government, the National Mandate Party (PAN) has also been invited to join the government, except for the two parties, namely the Democratic Party and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) due to the political intrigue of the two parties not allowing them to be together in government.

The Politics of Retaliation Between Need and Excessive Worry

The model of accommodation by dividing posts is not only applied by President Jokowi in cabinet ministerial seats. However, the composition of the number of deputy ministers continued to increase, from the previous period of 3 deputy ministers to 25 deputy ministers.

This deputy minister consists of various specifications of party representatives who are in Senayan and non-parliamentarians, professionals and volunteers for the victory of Jokowi.

Housing the deputy minister is seen as a policy of reciprocity, as revealed by the case where volunteers supporting Jokowi were housed at the village deputy minister’s headquarters.

For example, two days before the general president of the voluntary organization Pro Jokowi (Projo) Budi Arie Setiadi was appointed Deputy Minister of Villages, the organization Projo declared itself dissolved, as a form of disappointment because Jokowi had chose his rival Prabowo Subianto to sit. in the closet. However, after being appointed deputy village minister, Budi said that Projo had not dissolved, in fact he also admitted that he was ready to work with Prabowo (kompas.com, October 26, 2019).

The beginning of cabinet formation, worried about the lack of quotas, for politicians from political parties. President Jokowi took a strategic step by welcoming them into the Presidential Advisory Council (Wantimpres), so that out of a total of 9 people, there were 4 people (44.44%) who were party politicians, to knowledge of PDIP, PPP, Hanura, and Golkar, (kompas.com), December 13, 2019).

Accommodation is also pursued by giving the position of special presidential staff to party politicians. This special staff consists of 13 people, with details of 7 people from Millennials, while the other 6 people are academics, politicians and Jokowi-Maruf winning volunteers. Elements of the political parties, namely 1 politician from the PDIP, 1 politician from the PKPI, 1 politician from the PSI, even the special personnel were also assigned to 1 volunteer (kompas.com, November 22, 2019).

Welcoming politicians at the start of the cabinet also continued, for example, giving ambassador seats to politicians, out of the first 12 appointed ambassadors comprising: 1 PDIP politician, 1 Golkar politician and 1 PKPI politician, the others are career (professional) civil servants (kabar24.bisnis.com, October 26, 2020).

The reciprocity policy did not stop there, several volunteers who were active in Jokowi-Maruf Amin’s victory also got a share to sit in the State Enterprise Headquarters (BUMN). Jokowi’s winning team has always been made up of many nodes and since President Jokowi’s first term has often split seats for his volunteers, in addition to party politicians, winning teams and professionals.

The volunteers of this second period not only occupied the position of commissioners but were also assigned the post of deputy minister as at the beginning of the cabinet up to two positions, namely the deputy minister of defense held by Wahyu Sakti Trenggono, who was none other than the general treasurer of the Jokowi-Maruf Amin national campaign team during the 2019 presidential election. as well as the deputy minister of villages, who is held by Budi Arie Setiadi, who was previously president general of the volunteer organization Projo.

President Jokowi’s revenge policy also shows that President Jokowi is so burdened with political rewards that when a minister is reshuffled, he also engages in extortionist politics. Previously it was for the seat of ambassador but now it has also been extended to the seat of commissioner given to former ministers who are no longer in office or who have just been reshuffled in the second period of Jokowi’s administration , like the old creative economy. Tourism Minister Wishnutama Kusubandio receives commissioner seat of PT Telkomsel.

In fact, in the one and a half year study of Jokowi’s second period, the results of the author’s research show that there are 33 accommodations for Jokowi supporters among party politicians and their supporters volunteers occupying the seats of commissioner, with three ex-ministers of the two administrations of President Jokowi also.

Currently, ahead of the 2024 presidential election, the deputy minister position has grown to 25, with 15 deputy ministers already filled and about 10 deputy minister seats still vacant. The increase in the number of deputy minister seats can be attributed to several reasons: first, for reasons of necessity, namely the increasingly heavy burden on the government, requiring ministers to be assisted by deputy ministers .

Second, political reasons such as accommodating the PAN and supporters of President Jokowi; thirdly, political reasons in the form of a consolidation of the government with future candidates for the leadership supported by President Jokowi, namely figures from government circles; and fourth, President Jokowi is locked in a dilemma between being unhappy with his ministers but fears it will backfire if he is not careful to act to reshuffle amid the political situation ahead of the concurrent 2024 elections.

The policy of reciprocity in the perception of Jokowi would be carried out to strengthen the government and also to get rid of the role of the opposition, such as the cooperation with Gerindra so that the support for the government of the parliament is 75% for six parties with details 427 seats out of a total of 575 seats for DPR members.

In the end, the PAN also joined as Jokowi’s supporters after the PAN Congress in 2020 and would only be waiting to be welcomed into the distribution of cabinet seats, bringing the total number of government supporters to 84. .02%. Even so, there are only two parties, namely the Democratic Party and the PKS, which are not accommodated due to the historical burden of political intrigue.