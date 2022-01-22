Modi is the most popular leader in the world with an approval rating of 71%.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the world’s most popular adult leader with a rating of 71%, leaving behind prominent world leaders like US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and others revealed an investigation. In the survey conducted by Morning Consult Political Intelligence, Modi received an approval rating of 71%, while Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador came second with 66%, followed by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi with 60% approval. ‘approval. With a 43% approval rating, US President Joe Biden came sixth on the list of 13 world leaders. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is bottom with 26%, the survey found. Read also | Modi’s Most Impactful Personality of 2021: Survey The other leaders on the list are Jair Bolsonaro (President of Brazil), Fumio Kishida (Japanese Prime Minister), Emmanuel Macron (French President); Moon Jae-in (South Korean President), Scott Morrison (Australian Prime Minister); Pedro Sanchez (Spanish Prime Minister); Olaf Scholz (German Chancellor) and Justin Trudeau (Prime Minister of Canada). Morning Consult Political Intelligence is currently tracking government leader approval ratings and country trajectories in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Korea, South, in Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. With the latest data for all 13 countries, providing a real-time snapshot of shifting political dynamics across the globe, the latest approval ratings are based on data collected from January 13-19, 2022. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day rolling average of adult residents in each country. Check out the latest DH videos here

