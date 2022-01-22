In draft order, Trump would have ordered Guard to seize voting machines





After the U.S. Supreme Court this week denied an emergency appeal by Donald Trump, the National Archives began providing documents to congressional investigators investigating the Jan. 6 attack. While the former president obviously doesn’t want lawmakers to see the documents, the question of how provocative the documents would be was open.

This question now seems to have an unsubtle answer. Politico reported this afternoon:

Among the documents Donald Trump’s lawyers have tried to protect from Jan. 6 investigators are a draft executive order that would have ordered the Secretary of Defense to seize voting machines and a document titled Remarks on National Healing.

Oh my.

To appreciate the importance of the draft decree, it is important to recognize the timing. Shortly before Christmas 2020, Trump was so desperate to cling to power, despite his defeat, that he assembled a radical team of fringe figures with radical ideas to advise him. The New York Times described a “noisy” discussion from when the incumbent president broached the subject of an executive order that would take control of voting machines.

Now it seems like it’s gone beyond pointless chatter. As NBC News reported today, there was a draft executive order prepared for Trump in which the Republican would have authorized the Secretary of Defense to send National Guard troops to “Seize, Collect, Preserve, and Analyze “voting machines across the country.

The same draft asks the head of the Pentagon to publish an assessment 60 days after the start of the action. In case it wasn’t obvious, it’s noteworthy because the draft executive order is dated December 16, 2020, and Trump was due to leave office 35 days later.

We know, of course, that this order was never issued. But the fact that such a document was written is in itself extraordinary and serves as a reminder of the dangerous tactics that Trump and his advisers were prepared to consider.

While we don’t know who authored the draft executive order, a key detail, it is certain that the document reproduced discredited nonsense peddled by Powell and former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.

They were, in other words, bonkers. Liza Goitein, co-director of the freedom and national security program at the Brennan Center for Justice, told Politico, “The order doesn’t even make the fundamental finding of an ‘unusual and extraordinary threat’ that would be necessary to trigger any action. by virtue of [federal emergency powers law]. It’s the legal equivalent of a child scribbling on the wall with crayons.”

As for the document titled Remarks on National Healing, Politico’s report describes draft remarks in which Trump allegedly strongly criticized the Jan. 6 attack and the rioters who launched the assault on the Capitol.

These were, for all intents and purposes, the kind of remarks the public would expect to hear from a normal American president.

But on Jan. 6, Trump instead posted a video in which he professed his “love” for the rioters and sympathized with their motives.

I don’t imagine this will be the last time we hear revelations about the documents that Trump fought so hard to prevent the bipartisan House committee.

