Terror rears its ugly head in Pak over Imran Khan’s flawed policies: Sharif





Terrorism is again surfacing in Pakistan due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “flawed” policies, former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday.

The reprimand follows an explosion in the Anarkali area of ​​Lahore that killed three people and injured several others.

“I condemn the explosion in Lahore and pray for the recovery of the injured. Due to the wrong policies of (Prime Minister) Imran Khan, terrorism has again emerged in the country,” said the head of the PML- N in a tweet from London where he has lived since November 2019.

Pakistani opposition senators on Friday demanded an explanation from Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on recent terrorist incidents in the country, including the Lahore explosion on Thursday.

During Friday’s session, the opposition urged Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani to suspend routine debates and discuss the state of law and order in the country following the Lahore blast. and the killing of a policeman in Islamabad in a shootout, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Earlier Thursday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz condemned the blast while targeting Imran Khan’s government.

“Three dead and dozens injured in Lhr bomb blast today and guess what @ImranKhanPTI is talking about in his propaganda cell meeting? Sharifs! What’s next? Blaming the victims for the tragedy “, tweeted Maryam.

The continuing wave of TTP attacks is a monumental failure of policy by Imran Khan’s government, which experts say has encouraged extremism in the country.

Analysts say the Pakistani state has deliberately refused to assess the extent of affinity between the Afghan Taliban and the TTP and what might happen in the event of a US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

