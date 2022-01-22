Boris Johnson is looking to build support among Tory MPs

Boris Johnson will spend this weekend seeking to build support among Tory MPs amid fears the British Prime Minister’s allies could soon face a vote of no confidence following the ‘partygate’ scandal.

Downing Street is preparing for publication next week of a report by senior civil servant Sue Gray on Number 10 parties held during coronavirus lockdowns, including a ‘bring your own booze’ rally Johnson attended in May 2020 .

Gray is working all weekend on his report, assisted by six other officials, and people briefed on it say it may not be released until the second half of next week due to the number of people she asks.

The mood within Downing Street is “growing gloomy” over the implications of Gray’s report for Johnson, according to government insiders.

One said: ‘There’s a feeling at the heart of government that Gray is going to be bad, she’ll be laying out the facts and the facts will be tricky.’

Downing Street did not respond to a request for comment.

Johnson said he believed the May 2020 rally in the Downing Street garden was a business event.

Johnson’s allies said they were increasingly resigned to a vote of no confidence, but believed the prime minister could win it.

Many Tory MPs have indicated they will not make a final decision on whether to push for a vote until they read the Gray report.

A total of 54 Tory MPs must send letters to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee of backbench Tories, to trigger a vote. It is believed that he received 30 letters.

“There is a growing sense of inevitability that the letters will go after Gray,” said a minister loyal to Johnson. “But even if they reach 54, Boris will fight and I think we will win.”

Johnson is due to spend this weekend speaking to Tory MPs in a bid to bolster his position, allies say.

Ministers and MPs backing Johnson also plan to contact Tory colleagues to try to assuage concerns about partygate. A Johnson supporter said: “It’s up to us now to save his career.”

Another MP who supports Johnson said: ‘People are aware that Boris has been one of the most popular politicians. . . even if the brand is damaged at the moment. People in seats like mine are always happy they voted for Brexit and happy that he did.

A member of the 1922 committee executive agreed that it was likely that 54 MPs would submit letters to Brady after Gray’s report, but predicted that the Prime Minister would then win the vote of no confidence.

But other Tories were less optimistic about Johnson’s chances of surviving the vote, in part because some Tories are beginning to focus on the prospect of a party leadership race that could involve Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Secretary Foreign Affairs Liz Truss and former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

A Tory official said: “What is the reason to vote for Boris now? When you have so many groups preparing leadership candidates, it seems pretty fatal for the Prime Minister. »

New revelations about government parties that took place during coronavirus restrictions were released on Friday.

The telegraph reported that a Downing Street party held on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021 went on for seven hours until 1am and involved attendees playing on the slide of Wilfred Johnson, the Prime’s son Minister.

Rebel Tory MPs who are angry at Johnson’s involvement in the partygate scandal plan to submit letters to Brady asking for a no-confidence vote.

A conservative rebel predicted that at least 54 letters would go to Brady. “I’m confident we’ll get there,” he said.

Meanwhile, Downing Street said it was not investigating allegations that Johnson’s team was blackmailing rebel Tories with the intention of ousting the prime minister.

Labor called for an inquiry after senior Tory William Wragg, who called for Johnson’s resignation, said the party’s parliamentary business leaders were threatening to withhold constituency funding from MPs.

A Downing Street spokesman said he was not aware of any evidence to support the claims, but “we would look into it very clearly if evidence to support these claims comes forward”.