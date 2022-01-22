Netaji statue to be erected at India Gate: PM Modi

New Delhi/Kolkata: As a symbol of India’s ‘debt’ to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Center decided to install a large statue of the iconic hero of the freedom struggle at India Gate. Announcing this on Friday, ahead of Netaji’s 125th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the large statue will be made of granite, and until it is ready, a hologram statue of Netaji will be placed there. . The prime minister added that he would unveil the hologram statue on Sunday, January 23, the anniversary of Netaji’s birth. Netaji’s daughter, Anita Bose-Pfaff, who lives in Germany, called it a “nice gesture” from the Center.

“As the whole nation celebrates the 125th anniversary of the birth of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am happy to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at the India Gate. It will be a symbol of India’s debt to him,” Mr Modi tweeted.

Official sources said the dimensions of the granite statue will be 28 feet long and six feet wide, and added that its installation will be a case of India “reclaiming” its history. The statue will be installed under a canopy that once housed a statue of King George V until it was removed in 1968.

The announcement came on a day when opposition parties criticized the government for its decision to extinguish the flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate and merge it with the Immortal Flame at the National War Memorial. However, defending the decision, official sources said the flame was not going out but only merging with the flame at the National War Memorial.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said the Bose statue at India Gate will inspire patriotism, self-respect and bravery in the minds of Indians. He added that the decision to erect a statue was an expression of respect for Netaji by a grateful nation on his 125th birthday.

“The statue will ignite people in the spirit of sacrificing everything to maintain the independence of the country. I express my thanks and congratulations to the Prime Minister for this decision,” he tweeted.

Netaji’s daughter, Anita Bose-Pfaff, hailed the Centre’s “beautiful gesture” and hoped it would end the controversy over the rejection of the West Bengal painting for the Republic Day parade. Hailing the decision as ‘better late than never’, Ms Bose-Pfaff said it took her by surprise.

“I am very happy with the decision. It is a very good location. I am certainly happy that his statue is erected in such an important place. What surprises me is that it came all of a sudden now. We could have prepared a little earlier, but better late than never, I must say. I hope the painting controversy can also be satisfactorily resolved,” Ms Bose-Pfaff said by phone from Germany, where she lives.

“Last year, the centenary celebrations had started and there were announcements that all kinds of things had to be done. This committee (to celebrate Netaji’s 125th birthday) was set up, of which I am also member, (the panel) never called a meeting. As far as I know, I haven’t heard of it. Then all of a sudden, when the government of West Bengal offered to send a board, the central government turned it down…I think even though the decision came late, it’s not a bad decision. It’s a nice gesture anyway,” she said.

Ms Bose-Pfaff, Bose’s only child, said earlier that the legendary freedom fighter’s legacy had often been “partly exploited” for political reasons.

In West Bengal, the Trinamul Congress welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision to install the statue, but at the same time criticized the Center for abandoning the state painting on Netaji and extinguishing the eternal flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti at India’s gate.

Trinamul MP ​​Sougata Roy said, “The installation of the Netaji statue at India Gate is a matter of great joy. We welcome that. As a Bengali patriot, I will support and commend anyone who takes a step to honor Netaji in any way. But I have a question. Why is our state government painting of Netaji being removed from the Republic Day parade while his statue is being installed? Why was the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate watered while honoring Netaji? I don’t understand these contradictory steps.

When moving the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame, Dr Roy said: “I strongly protest this. The central government plays with the country’s history. He started building Central Vista by tearing down buildings. Amar Jawan Jyoti was at India’s doorstep since 1971 when we won the (Bangladesh) liberation war. But the way it is suppressed is shameful. The Center tries to either erase or distort the country’s history and heritage.

