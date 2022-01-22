Executive order reportedly drafted for Trump to seize voting machines





Topline

A never-released executive order written in the final weeks of the Trump administration would have instructed the Department of Defense to seize voting machines, Politico revealed on Friday, a document that emerged during a congressional investigation into the riot. from the Capitol shedding new light on some Trump allies’ desperate attempts to cancel the 2020 election.

President Donald Trump chairs a meeting with members of Congress at the White House on January 9, 2018.

Key Facts

The three-page executive order prepared in mid-December 2020 and published Friday by Politico directs the Secretary of Defense to seize, collect, retain and analyze an unspecified number of voting machines and prepare a report within 60 days, a deadline that fell weeks after former President Donald Trump’s term ended.

Trump’s signature does not appear on the order, and the document offers no clue as to who wrote it, including whether it was prepared by a member of Trump’s staff or an outside ally or whether Trump or his aides have seriously considered acting on it.

The document justifies this unprecedented idea by citing a litany of vague, unproven or completely debunked theories about voter fraud, including the false claim that many American voting machines are controlled by foreign entities and designed to rig elections. .

The order also reportedly appointed a special counsel, a job Trump was considering assigning controversial attorney Sidney Powell, The New York Times reported at the time.

Forbes reached out to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, Trump’s post-presidential office and the former president’s attorney for comment.

Tangent

The executive order was part of a treasure trove of Trump administration documents that the president’s former lawyers tried unsuccessfully to block a House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol from accessing, Politico reported. Last year, the committee subpoenaed a series of Trump-era White House files from the run-up to the Capitol riot, but Trump sued the committee and argued the documents were copyrighted. executive privilege, a legal doctrine that gives presidents the power to withhold certain communications. secret. The Supreme Court declined to block lawmakers from receiving the documents on Wednesday, ending Trump’s legal battle, and many of the documents reportedly began arriving at the committee on Friday.

Key Context

Several Trump allies floated the idea of ​​seizing the voting machines during December 2020 meetings with White House staff, according to Axios and The Times. Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani asked if the Department of Homeland Security could take over the voting machines, and Powell encouraged Trump to declare a national emergency to seize the machines, ideas that were eventually quashed by White House aides like Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, both outlets reported. The unusual proposal came after weeks of doomed and increasingly desperate attempts by Trump and his allies to reverse his 2020 election defeat. The former president has pushed federal courts, state legislatures and Congress to help him reverse the election result, but he struggled to convince the federal government to support the effort. Former Attorney General William Barr has challenged Trump and said publicly that he has seen no evidence of voter fraud on a large enough scale to reverse the election result, and a behind-the-scenes push to use the Justice Department to undo Trump’s loss in Georgia was reportedly dropped after senior DOJ officials threatened to quit.

Further reading

Read the ever-issued Trump order that allegedly seized voting machines (Politico)

