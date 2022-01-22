As Omicron retreats, the coming months will show what geopolitical shifts are happening across the globe

The virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum was held from January 17 to 21. Gone are the days when billionaires and heads of government rubbed shoulders with wine and caviar to debate and influence global issues of trade and finance.

Major Western powers are busy battling the third Covid surge, in addition to keeping a close eye on what China and Russia do next. For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the attendance resulted in a teleprompter malfunction that visibly baffled him.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s words were heard by an attentive global audience, to decipher China’s mood. Meanwhile, Omicron broke through Chinese defenses as patients were found in political capital Beijing, financial hub Shanghai and tech hub Guangdong. China’s economy grew last quarter at 4%, the weakest since the start of 2020. Not seriously affected by inflation, China’s central bank lowered interest rates.

This was contrary to signals from the US Federal Reserve hinting at rate hikes. Thus, it is a time when all major powers are grappling with domestic issues, some related to the resurgence of the pandemic. Indian governments are currently preoccupied with critical state elections in February-March.

At stake is the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, whose prime minister Modi has been elected twice. It also provides more than a quarter of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s total seats in Lok Sabha. As is normal with today’s BJP, electoral politics takes precedence over everything else. Thus, the new Pakistani newspaper on their perception of the reduction of tensions in the district received only a cynical rejection from the Indian government.

The lack of progress in de-escalation in army-to-army talks with China has been largely ignored. As farmers’ protests have been quashed, progress in following up on the pledges made is lagging. The government even ignored the opposition’s demand and the precedent that the presentation of the budget should be postponed until after the last election day in mid-March.

The argument that the exercise will lead to the deployment of new projects, with likely impact on the elections, was dismissed by the government. President Xi has his own worries as he prepares to land an unprecedented third term later this year. Speaking on January 17, he denounced protectionism and polarization. Whether this is due to China’s own conduct, which drives the developed world to hover around its wagons, is naturally not in its argument.

He warned the United States and its allies that intimidation and a hegemonic mindset lead to unnecessary friction. He repeated an old argument, calling on the West to abandon the Cold War mentality and seek peaceful coexistence. He demanded that yards with high walls and small blocks be abandoned. In particular, he condemned the use of national security as a pretext to impede the economic and technological progress of other nations.

Among the blocks mentioned by President Xi was the new strategic alignment of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States called AUKUS. China is clearly concerned about the applied squeeze, as its old hook or crook method of technology transfer is gradually becoming difficult. China also had to be rocked by the popular uprising in Kazakhstan over the energy disruptions.

Although the government has survived there for now, with Russian troops rushing to help, such instability along its long Central Asian border and adjoining China’s troubled Xinjiang province would be highly unwelcome. Hence the concern about the gathering of democracies led by US President Joe Biden.

These ideological questions can confuse Chinese leaders and should come as no surprise, as an economic slowdown and demographic contraction will hamper President Xi’s attempt to gain hegemonic dominance.

Global Times, normally an English weathervane of Chinese fears and complexes, published an article criticizing a New York Times article titled The Banality of Evil, in which the draconian measures to contain Omicron were strongly condemned. The Global Times was particularly critical of the Times’ use of phrases commonly associated with the Nazi Final Solution, involving the genocide of the Jews, etc.

The Chinese columnist alleged that with 800,000 dead, the question the United States must answer is how the policies were implemented and promoted because they are pro-capitalist. He ends the play with a scathing remark: Their consciences have been eaten by dogs. Oxfam’s Davos 2022 report highlights the conscience of Indian governments. He points out that between March 2020 and November 2022, Indian billionaires saw their net wealth increase from 23.14 lakh crores to 53.16 lakh crores. During this time, 4.6 million people have fallen into extreme poverty.

This may turn out to be the issue preoccupying the Indian electorate in the coming months rather than the issues of mosques and temples. Nature has its own way of rectifying the balance. Historically, pandemics are known to have a lasting impact on societies and a global pandemic even more so.

Confused with the geopolitical stress caused by contestation between a reigning hegemon like the United States and a rising power like China, the plot thickens even further. Therefore, as Omicron pulls back, the coming months will show what geopolitical shifts, even domestic political shifts, are happening in different nations. 2022 could prove to be a defining year in this regard.

(The author is a former Secretary of the Department of External Affairs)

Posted: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 8:44 AM IST