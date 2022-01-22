The president called a big debt to Ahok, Observer: Jokowi has a debt…





Terkini.id, Jakarta – The name of Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok is currently the subject of much discussion, as he should be one of the candidates for the New Capital Authority chosen by President Joko Widodo. Various responses have again emerged, and are reaping the pros and cons in the community. However, the political observer Zaki Mubarak did not deny the reports circulating on one of the candidates chosen by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to lead the new capital of the State (IKN), namely the president-commissioner by PT Pertamina Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok). Also read: The president hears the voices of the public! Chusnul Chotimah accepts if Ahok becomes…

According to Zaki Mubarak, Ahok’s name is indeed widely known. “There have been rumors that Jokowi has a political debt to Ahok,” Zaki Mubarak said Friday, January 21, 2022, as quoted by wartaeconomi.co.id. Read also: Jokowi does not want to prevent anyone from running for president, Rizal Ramli: By the way…

However, the academic from the Islamic State University (UIN) in Jakarta did not mention in detail the debt in question. However, he also doubts that Ahok is leading the new IKN. “I think the risk is too great because there is a lot of controversy,” he continued. Read also: Jokowi does not want to prevent anyone from running for president, Rizal Ramli: By the way…

By proposing Ahok, Zaki Mubarak likens Jokowi to having poured oil on embers. “It could all be ruined later,” he said. Zaki Mubarak said public resistance could grow stronger. “So it’s better to find another person who is competent and not too political,” he explained. It is known in advance that the State Capital Bill (RUU IKN) was approved by the DPR in Law (UU), at the plenary meeting of the DPR RI on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The confirmation drew a strong reaction from netizens. Tagar Tolak UUIKN had become a trending topic on social media Twitter. Citizens protested en masse against the ratification of the IKN law by the DPR RI.

