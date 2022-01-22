House panel obtains Trump records after Supreme Court ruling





WASHINGTON (AP) The National Archives and Records Administration provided a House committee with more than 700 pages of presidential documents after the Supreme Court rejected a bid by former President Donald Trump to block publication.

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection received the documents Thursday evening, according to a person familiar with the handover who requested anonymity to discuss them. The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the archives can turn over the documents, which include presidential diaries, visitor logs, draft speeches and handwritten notes dealing with Jan. 6 from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows. .

Trump’s lawyers had hoped to prolong the legal battle and keep the documents on hold.

The documents, which the panel first requested in August, will add to the tens of thousands the committee has already gathered as it investigates the attack by a violent mob of Trump supporters and what the former president and his aides were doing as it unfolded. The panel has conducted around 350 interviews and plans a series of hearings and reports this year as it seeks to compile the most comprehensive account of the insurgency to date.

Trump’s lawsuit to block the release was one of many attempts to obstruct the work of the committees, as he and his allies played down the attack. Hundreds of Trump supporters violently pushed the police and burst through the windows and doors of the Capitol, interrupting President Joe Bidens’ certification of victory.

As sitting president, Biden has approved the release of most of the recordings. But the White House asked the panel to defer some of its requests, citing national security and executive privilege concerns to protect the office of the presidency.

Repeating arguments they had made in lower courts, Trump’s lawyers had urged the judges to intervene, arguing that the case affected all future occupants of the White House. Former presidents clearly had a right to protect their confidential records from premature release, Trump’s lawyers said.

In an unsigned opinion, the court acknowledged that there are serious and substantial concerns about whether a former president can obtain a court order to prevent the disclosure of certain documents from his tenure in a situation like this.

But the court noted that the appeals court determined that Trump’s assertion of privilege over the documents would fail under any circumstances, even if he were the holder. He said the question of a former president’s ability to claim executive privilege should wait for another day.

The House committee responded in its high court filing that although the facts of the case are unprecedented, the decision was not difficult.

Alone among the judges, Clarence Thomas said he would have granted Trump’s request.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox19.com/2022/01/21/house-panel-obtains-trump-records-after-supreme-court-ruling/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos