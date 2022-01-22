PM opens Circuit House near Somnath Temple, says his government is building ‘places of pride’





After India’s independence, renovations were carried out for only a few families in Delhi and it was its government that started building new ‘places of pride’ in the country, the prime minister said on Friday. Narendra Modi during a virtual address.

“After independence, renovation (Nav Nirman) was only done for a few families in Delhi. India has now left such a narrow mindset behind and built new places of pride and glorification. It was our government that built the Babasaheb memorial in Delhi and a memorial for (former President) APJ Abdul Kalam in Rameshwaram. Likewise, sites associated with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Shyamji Krishna Verma have been given a worthy place,” Modi said as he virtually inaugurated the Circuit House near Somnath Temple at Gir Somnath. Circuit House in Somnath (Twitter/@narendramodi) The 48-room Circuit House was built at a cost of Rs 30 crore and spans 15,000 square meters. The need for a circuit house arose because there is a guest house which is also far from the temple. The temple trust was still under pressure to accommodate people. But after that, trust will not be under pressure and they will devote more time and attention to the temple, the Prime Minister said in his virtual address. The grand facility, with its front facade resembling the architecture of a medieval-era palace, fell on a 15,000 square meter plot adjoining Sagar Darshan, the VVIP guesthouse of Shree Somnath Trust. The four-story Circuit House includes two VVIP suites, eight VVIP rooms, 24 deluxe rooms, a kitchen, general and VIP dining rooms, and an auditorium that seats 200 people. The state government felt the need for such a facility and Somnath Trust returned ownership of a piece of land to the state government for this project, said Vijaysinh Chavda, managing director of SKT. Listing the facilities of Somnath Temple, Modi said that a pilgrimage site and a complex proposal are in their final stages, while similar facilities are also proposed for Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha district. The Prime Minister also declared the start of a special train from Delhi to Divya Kashi Darshan on Saturday. Modi also elaborated on four manners of cleanliness, facilities, time and thought that were needed to promote tourism. “Today is the era of Twenty20, people want to cover as many places as possible in less time. Motorways, expressways, modern trains and airports gave impetus to this… Now a lot of things have been stopped because of Covid. You have to be innovative and modern. Also, we are so proud of our ancient heritage through which the statues that were stolen were brought back,” he said. He explained how tourism is central to economies around the world and added that in India, every state and region has the potential of a country and endless possibilities. Take any state, such as in Gujarat, Somnath, Dwarka, Statue of Unity Dholavira and Rann Kutch; in Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya, Mathura, Kashi, Kushinagar, Vindhyanchal; in Uttarakhand which is called Devbhoomi with Kedarnathji and Badrinathji; Himachal Pradesh has Maa Jwala Devi and Maa Naina Devi a visit to these places increases the feeling of national unity, and the country sees it as a sign of prosperity. Over the past seven years, the country has been working on the development of tourism. Heritage sites that have been ignored are now being developed with everyone’s support and where the private sector has also come forward,” he said. The prime minister also expressed hope that as soon as infections go down, the number of tourists will increase rapidly. The government’s vaccination campaign has focused on prioritizing everyone in tourist states. Goa and Uttarakand have worked quickly to achieve this,” he said. Meanwhile, in a separate event, Modi also announced the installation of a statue of Netaji (Subhash Chandra Bose) at India Gate from where the Amar Jawan Jyoti was moved to the Memorial nation of war.

