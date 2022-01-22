PM Modi to interact with SMs from various districts today | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with various district magistrates on Saturday to seek their direct feedback on the progress and implementation status of various government projects and programs, his office said. The meeting will be held by videoconference around 11 a.m., the PMO said in a statement. The interaction is called to review performance and determine challenges faced by local officials, according to the statement. It also aims to achieve saturation of the various devices by different departments in the districts in mission mode, in convergence with all the stakeholders, the PMO said. The central government has continuously taken several steps to overcome the asymmetry in growth and development across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the PMO also said. “The meeting is part of the same commitment of the Center to raise the standard of living of all citizens and to ensure inclusive growth for all,” he also said. The meeting comes at a time when the country is battling a further rise in Covid-19 cases, in which the number of daily cases has risen to almost 3.5 lakh. The last time daily cases crossed the 3 lakh mark was during the country’s second wave in April last year. On Friday, the country registered 3,47,254 new cases of Covid-19, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. The country also recorded 703 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 488,396. The overall caseload stands at 3,85,66,027. On Friday, the central government said that vaccination against Covid, including precautionary doses, for people with coronavirus infection proven by laboratory tests will be postponed for three months after recovery. The suggestion is based on scientific evidence and the recommendation of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group, Union Health Ministry Additional Secretary Vikas Sheel said in a letter sent to all states and territories in the EU. ‘Union.

