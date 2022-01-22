Displacement of the national capital and the PCR affair, a sign that Jokowi is digging his own grave





THE SPIRIT OF PEOPLE – The plan to build and relocate the national capital to Penajam Paser Utara (PPU), in East Kalimantan and the PCR affair that dragged three ministers into the cabinet are said to be signs that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is digging his own falls. This is based on the existing chaos regarding the transfer of the country’s capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan. At the start of the planning, the Minister of Finance (Menkeu), Sri Mulyani said that the state budget was unable to finance the construction of the new capital. However, some time ago a statement emerged that the financing of the new capital would use APBN funds amounting to 53.5% of the funds needed. Also read: Seconds after Aurel Hermansyah gave birth, Atta was surprised to see baby A’s condition, why?

Also, Sri Mulyani’s statement emerged and became controversial whether the construction of the new capital would use PEN (National Economic Recovery) funds. The reason for this is that the funds should be allocated to those affected by Covid-19. “He designed the PEN with calculations after consultations with the World Bank of all kinds. So we know how the financial regime thinks and I know the method of thought of the Minister of Finance who has a determination to revive the economy” , said political scientist Rocky Gerung. , quoted by P.ikiran-Rakyat.com from his YouTube. Apart from the issue of moving the new capital, Jokowi’s position was also highlighted regarding the PCR scandal involving three of his ministers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pikiran-rakyat.com/nasional/pr-013538459/pemindahan-ibu-kota-negara-dan-kasus-pcr-pertanda-jokowi-gali-kuburan-sendiri

