Heads of secret agencies briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on security situation: sources





ISLAMABAD: Heads of secret agencies gave a briefing on the country’s security situation to Prime Minister Imran Khan in a key session, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

After a powerful bomb attack hit Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar on Thursday night, an important session was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the country’s security situation.

The session led by the Prime Minister brought together the heads of the secret agencies, including the director general of the Intelligence Bureau (DG-IB) and the head of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), sources told ARY News .

During the session, Prime Minister Khan received a detailed briefing on the security situation, sources added.

Developments after the Lahore explosion

Law Enforcement Authorities (LEA) have identified the suspects of the blast at Lahore’s Anarkali market using CCTV footage and prepared their sketches, sources told ARY News today. today.

According to sources, progress was made in the Lahore blast after investigators prepared sketches of the suspects through geo-fencing and CCTV footage.

The terrorist who planted a bag at the blast site was in contact with his handler, they said, adding that the terrorists had been identified using CCTV footage.

Two handlers could be seen in the footage conducting a reconnaissance, as the terrorist who planted the device could also be seen meeting him a bit later. All three wore shalwar and kameez, they said.

Footage of a terrorist and two manipulators was sent to NADRA for identification, they said.

Arrests of facilitators

In a major breakthrough during the Lahore blast investigation, law enforcement (LEA) arrested two enablers, wanted for their role in the Anarkali blast.

The Punjab Police’s counter-terrorism department arrested two suspects in the early hours of Friday and transferred them to an undisclosed location for further investigation, sources said.

The enablers will be questioned about their terror network and those who carried out the Lahore blast, they said.

Victims in the explosion of a terror bomb

At least three people including a child were killed and 29 others were injured in a bomb blast which took place at 1.40pm on Thursday night in the busy Anarkali area of ​​Lahore.

The injured had been transferred to Mayo Hospital in the city, while eight injured were in a precarious condition.

The deceased included a nine-year-old child who had arrived from Karachi to relatives in Lahore. The explosion damaged several motorcycles parked at the scene. The impact of the explosion also shattered windows.

