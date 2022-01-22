Meatloaf dead at 74: Donald Trump, Jimmy Kimmel, Cher, Gene Simmons and more mourn the legend | Gallery





By Mark Gray 3:10 p.m. PST, January 21, 2022

_

A rock god has left us. “I would do anything for love (but I won’t do this),” singer Meat Loaf died on Jan. 20, 2022, his family said in a statement. He was 74 years old. TMZ has reported that the “Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad” singer has died of complications from COVID-19. Meat Loaf’s six-decade career has been hugely impressive, spanning music, television, and film. The rocker has been featured in more than 50 TV shows and movies, including “Fight Club” and “Wayne’s World” and 1977’s “Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the best-selling albums of all time. After his death, many actors in film, music and politics publicly honored Meat Loaf on social media.

_

“Meat Loaf was a great guy. I got to know him really well during Celebrity Apprentice. He was smart, talented, outgoing and warm. His success was huge, we all loved him. Meat Loaf will be sorely missed!” donald trump

_

“I had so much fun with meatloaf when we did ‘Dead Ringer.’ in the arts die every other day” Dear

_

“My LA Meat Loaf experience: I leave The Ivy, he stops. We haven’t met, but he welcomes me warmly. The special menu item that night was guess what? All I can think of to say, it’s ‘You’ re the special tonight!’ Confused, he walks in. #RIPMeat” Jimmy Kimmel

_

“RIP Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once knocked me down in a Chinese restaurant in St Johns Wood.” Boy George

_

“I don’t keep movie stills at home. But I have this one in my office in a frame because it makes me smile every time. It’s engraved ‘Love and Hugs, Meat’, that’s it. sums it up. He was so funny. And sweet. And warm to everyone. A sweet soul. RIP Meat Loaf. To us, he will always be “Bob”. It was a wonderful month of laughter and irreverence. The thing The hardest part about working with Meat was getting through one of those ridiculous moments without breaking down. Him lying on the table playing dead and then singing Zeppelin. Good times” Edward Norton

_

“Dude, sad day Another legend! RIP Meat Loaf” Guy Fieri

_

“You were a lover of a guy” Lenny Kravitz

_

“RIP Meatloaf. A nice man. We will miss him.” Gene Simmons

_

“Meat Loaf was one of the greatest voices in Rock N Roll, and he was definitely one of my closest friends in the business. He was really, really fun, really fun to be around. He just felt like the everybody’s best friend no it doesn’t matter how long you haven’t seen him we worked together many times over the years and he was always a strength he was a real theater character like me, so our shows went really well together. I remember when you would see his show he treated the audience almost like a Pentecostal preacher and he was so powerful on stage. Working with Meat Loaf was one of the main reasons I wanted to do the movie Roadie in the first place. I wanted to see him show his acting chops. He’s playing the ultimate roadie in this quest to be the best in the world. But that’s what he’s done in life too , he always wanted to be the best in what he was doing And I think he succeeded. There was nobody, and I mean nobody like Meat Loaf. His shoes can never be filled. Alice Cooper

_

“Meatloaf passed away. So sad. He was one of a kind. Who could you compare him to?? No one. That’s how you define greatness. My condolences to his entire family.” Paul Stanley

_

“I woke up this morning to the sad news that Meat Loaf had passed away. What an immense talent that was gone way too soon. He was also one of the kindest people you could ever wish to know. This world is a little less brilliant without him. #RIPMeat” Travis Tritt

_

“A soft-hearted rock star forever and ever. You were so kind. Your music will forever be iconic. I’m sure you sing gigs in the afterlife. Rest in peace sir. #MeatLoafRIP #Meatloaf” Adam Lambert

_

“Rip meatloaf great rock and roller actor, been a fan since rocky horror.” John Cusack

_

“Meatloaf was a fierce patriot for America. He traveled the world and saw how other countries lived, and realized that only in America would he have had the chance he had to succeed and overcome. He was the epitome of an American dream chaser and a great friend to me.” John Rich, who later added, “Meatloaf ain’t in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Time to fix this. It should have happened a long time ago.”

_

“Goodbye my dear friend. It was beautiful to share pieces of life with you. RIP #meatloaf #crazyinalabama” Antonio Banderas

_

“The vaults of heaven will ring with rock. RIP Meatloaf. Give Jim my best.” Andrew Lloyd Weber

_

“He was passionate. A sweet. Kind. And talented as hell. And he was my friend. My heart is broken into a million pieces. RIP my friend, Meat Loaf.” Marlee Matlin

_

“So saddened by the loss of my friend, Meatloaf. He was as exuberant, passionate and flamboyant as his music. The voice of an angel and a rock icon. We had times, my friend. You will missed. condolences to your family and loved ones. #RIPMeatLoaf” Lou Diamond Phillips

_

“RIP Meatloaf. A good man with a big heart. A man named Steve Popovich signed him and believed in him when no one else in the business did. He, and he alone, deserves All credit for introducing Meatloaf to the world. It took a year of fighting before that 1st album hit the radio. And then sold 40 million!” Stevie Van Zandt

_

“My deepest condolences to the family of Michael Lee, better known as ‘Meat Loaf’. A Giant in the industry and a Giant among men. My condolences to his wonderful daughter, my friend Pearl, and to the millions Meat Loaf fans around the world. We will surely miss you.” Dave Mustaine

_

“We wanted you, we needed you and we loved you. Three out of three after all, Meatloaf. We will miss you.” George Takei

_

“RIP Meat Loaf, 74. One of rock music’s all-time greats whose seminal and iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the best-selling records in history. A wonderfully chameleon talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious. Sad news.” Piers Morgan

_

“Sorrow but with warm memories with the news of Meat Loaf’s passing. A man of gentle kindness, generous spirit and exceptional talent. The unique quality of his music will stand the test of time. Like many who knew him, I will miss his friendship.” Mitt Romney

_

“RIP Meatloaf. Our days with the peacocks in the junkyard desert trailer park were a highlight for me.” Lauren Holly

_

“Meat Loaf was in the original The State pilot and he was incredibly nice to us. #MeatLoafRIP” Thomas Lennon

_

“Holy shit. I just told my wife last night that I didn’t want meatloaf and I woke up to this news. I’m so sorry” David Cross

_

“Meatloaf. What a legend. Rest in Peace Rick x” Rick Astley

_

“My dear friend, Meat Loaf, passed away. I just heard the sad news this morning. He was my golf buddy and a great sounding board for me in our discussions, from sports to politics. We just talked a few months ago. RIP” Kevin Sorbo

_

“I hope heaven is as you remember it dash light Meat Loaf Had fun doing a skit with him on Saturday live last century he had the quality to be at both scary and cuddly, which is rare and rather wonderful” Stephen Fry

