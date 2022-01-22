Watch Jokowi’s Nation Building Speech on CXO Mediaverse!





Jakarta – The issue of nation building always seems to be a hot topic to discuss. Whereas development goals involve many parties and all aspects from politics, economics to socio-culture. This time, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, will talk exclusively about nation-building with CXO Media Founder and CEO, Putri Tanjung at the CXO Mediaverse event. Broadcast from Bogor Palace, in the ‘Father’s Message’ chat, Jokowi will give a little advice on the development of the Indonesian nation. Not only that, this chat will also invite other guest speakers such as Sharlini Eriza Putri, Andhyta F. Utami, Sabda PS and Aldi Haryopratomo. They will discuss various topics such as digital economy, human resources, health issues and green economy in Indonesia. What is more interesting, this event will also feature a special Afternoon Chat (NSS) program which will feature CT Corp Chairman, Chairul Tanjung and Putri Tanjung. Broadcast live from Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, this episode will be special as for the first time it will feature a casual conversation between father and son. Additionally, the CXO Media launch will feature a number of well-known local and international musicians. CXO Mediaverse will be animated by musical performances by LANY, NIKI and Raisa in collaboration with Nonaria. There was also the appearance of CXO Media’s new program, Elevate Women: Her Voice starring Kamila Andini, Suci Apriani, Aeshnina Azzahra, Hannah Al Rashid and Rian Kaslan. This entire series can be watched for free via www.cxomedia.id, Saturday January 22, 2022 from 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. WIB. Visit Instagram @cxomedia for more information on CXO Mediaverse – Virtual Launch Party. (acn/ega)

