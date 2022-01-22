PML-N raps Prime Minister Imran for ‘false reporting’ of GDP growth – Pakistan





LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan for lying to the nation and the world by claiming Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has hit the rate the highest GDP growth in the country’s history.

In 2018, Pakistan’s GDP growth was 6.1. Imran Khan should mourn his government’s inefficiency for dropping it into negative territory and now take it to 5.5, instead of celebrating, she said on Friday in response to the premiers’ statement.

Mrs Aurangzeb blasted the Prime Minister saying inflation, unemployment and poverty were killing people in the country, as he (Imran Khan) shamelessly celebrated the so-called growth of the economy, which he completely destroyed in more than three years of his reign. .

There is a long list of harsh economic realities regarding the government of Imran Niazis that he should tell the nation, she said, adding that the PTI government during his tenure took the highest loan of more than $40 billion in the country’s history, in addition to ripping jobs from six million people and pushing 20 million Pakistanis below the poverty line during his rule. The budget deficit had also reached 4.4 trillion rupees and inflation 22%, she lamented.

Former Federal Information Minister asked why Imran Khan did not speak about soaring electricity, gas, medicine and fuel prices, the country’s highest trade deficit reaching 45 billion dollars, the devaluation of the rupee against the US dollar from Rs123 to Rs184.

Why didn’t Imran Niazi reveal the plight of farmers seeking urea fertilizer? Who stole 500 billion rupees from the nation in electricity and gas tariffs and imposed a 17% sales tax on baby milk and basic groceries, she asked.

Ms Aurangzeb said the price of DAP fertilizer has risen from Rs 2,400 to Rs 9,700 per bag over the past three years, while that of a bag of urea has risen from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,800. Rs.

She alleged that 40 billion rupees were stolen from the federal Covid fund and 1.5 billion rupees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The only people Imran should congratulate today are his own mafia friends from whom he benefited. The Imran-led mafias who have earned Rs 550 billion in sugar, Rs 1.2 trillion in flour, Rs 600 billion in medicine and Rs 75 billion in BRT are the only ones happy with this imposed government, he said. she declared.

Posted in Dawn, January 22, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1670748/pml-n-raps-pm-for-false-claim-of-gdp-growth The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos