Indonesia officially moves its capital due to climate change





Jakarta, engulfed by waters due to climate change and galloping urbanization, will soon lose its title of Indonesian capital. The deputies have just officially approved President Joko Widodo’s plan to transfer her to the island of Borno. He promises that Nusantra, the new capital, will be “zero emissions” but its location, right in the heart of this land rich in biodiversity, has ecologists fearing massive deforestation.

Jakarta is over. For some years now, the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has wanted to transfer the country’s capital outside the island of Java. In question, overcrowding, monster traffic jams, seismic risks but above all the tsunamis and floods which are increasing due to global warming. The northern district of Jakarta would have already sunk by 2.5 meters in ten years. A situation aggravated by the urban development of the city. “The pumping of groundwater is unprecedented for a city of this size”, attested in 2019 Reuters Fook Chuan Eng, specialist at the World Bank. “People are digging deeper and deeper, the ground is collapsing.” Faced with this observation, on January 18, the Indonesian parliament passed a law approving the transfer of the capital to Borno, the island which is home to one of the largest tropical forests in the world. The new political capital of the Southeast Asian archipelago, called “Nusantara”, is to be built some 2,000 kilometers from the current capital, which should remain the economic center. A “zero mission” capital The new capital will occupy more than 56,000 hectares in the province of East Kalimantan, on the island of Borno, shared between Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. In total, more than 256,000 hectares have been set aside for project expansion. The first models of the new capital show a utopian smart city project built among the trees, but few details have been confirmed at this stage. President Joko Widodo indicated on July 17 that in the new capital “zero mission”, “people will be close to any destination, and can get there by bike or on foot”. “We are going to start the transformation of the Indonesian economy”, he announced. The construction of the project, which was to start in 2020, was slowed down by the pandemic. It should be spread over several stages until 2045. But environmentalists are worried. Because over the past 30 years, the island of Borno has already lost nearly half of its forests, according to the WWF. The island has been devastated by the explosion of oil palm plantations near Kalimantan. However, this land is home to 6% of the world’s biodiversity, which makes the place one of the last places where orangutans live in their natural environment. “This decision will have an impact on the environment”, said Reuters Jasmine Puteri, head of the forest campaign of Greenpeace. “Jakarta has suffered so many failures due to pollution, water crisis and floods. We don’t want these problems in the new capital.”, she pointed out. You don’t solve a problem by moving it.”, already warned the Guardian Elisa Sutanudjaja, director of the Rujak Center for Urban Studies. Marina Fabre Soundron @fabre_marina with AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.novethic.fr/actualite/environnement/climat/isr-rse/a-cause-du-changement-climatique-l-indonesie-demenage-officiellement-sa-nouvelle-capitale-150510.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

