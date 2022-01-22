Mark Drakeford thinks history is ‘catching up’ with Boris Johnson as pressure mounts

Prime Minister Mark Drakeford has ratcheted up the pressure on Boris Johnson by accusing him of presiding over a dysfunctional government that was undermining democracy.

Speaking at today’s Welsh Government press conference, he said the Prime Ministers’ embattled past was catching up with him as he faced a wave of allegations over breaches of Covid rules.

However, Mr Drakeford said he did not expect any dramatic developments until an investigation by Sue Gray is published next week, the senior official leading an investigation into allegations of rule-breaking gatherings in government British.

Asked about the performance of the Westminster government, he said all decisions were currently being made through the “prism” of recent allegations.

As a result, Boris Johnson’s administration was unable to behave like a competent government, he said.

It does not operate like a normal ordinary government, carrying out its responsibilities in managing the economy, in making the day-to-day decisions that governments have to make, he said.

This is a government that, at the present time, is simply not able to do the ordinary business of government in a competent and sensible way because it is overwhelmed by headlines.

This morning the Prime Minister accused Mr Johnson of using Covid politics to distract voters from recent negative headlines

He told BBC Radio Wales that this week’s easing of Covid restrictions in England was entirely due to the astonishing mess they find themselves in.

It was, he said, an effort to find another line to divert people’s attention from the failures of prime ministers.







(Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)



At this midday press briefing, he again fired no shots in his criticism of the UK government’s actions – dating back to Dominic Cummings’ breach of lockdown.

He said: When public figures who are involved in making the rules appear to believe that the rules do not apply to them, of course that hurts public trust.

Given that Welsh governments have a more cautious and scientific approach to Covid, Mr Drakeford said he hoped people would see the Welsh government in a different light.





He suggested the chickens were coming home to roost for Mr Johnson.

The prime minister is someone who was sacked from two previous jobs for not telling the truth, he said.

I think the Times wrote an op-ed on the eve of the December 2019 election pointing out the many flaws in the Prime Ministers’ record.

I think what you see is his story catching up with him.

Welsh Tories refute Drakeford’s ‘insults’

Responding to the Prime Ministers’ comments, Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said they were totally unnecessary and inappropriate.

It is a simple diversionary tactic from a government that has punished Welsh families and businesses with the toughest restrictions in the UK throughout the pandemic, but has also tragically experienced the highest death rate of any country of origin, he said.

The insults were further proof that it was still about politics and not science for the Labor administration in Cardiff, he said.

Mr Davies said Mr Drakeford’s own government failed to follow the science when virus experts called for a four-week lockdown over Christmas.

Luckily it didn’t, as the modeling showed a much worse scenario than the real thing, Mr Davies said.

“Erosion of Democracy”

Mr Drakeford’s latest comments come in a week when anti-Boris rhetoric has been reinforced by political parties opposed to the Westminster government.

In plenary this week, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price laid a lengthy indictment against the Prime Minister, ranging from efforts to curb media freedom, via BBC licensing fees, to proposals that he said would weaken human rights law.

These actions, he asserted, were a conscious effort to erode the fundamental foundations of our democracy.

In response, the Prime Minister accused Mr Johnson’s administration of being totally reckless about a rules-based approach to public services.

It reflected an approach from politicians who thought they were above the rules designed for everyone, he said.

If you don’t like the way the judges work, then you attack the judges, the prime minister said.

If you don’t like the way democracy works, you try to change the voting rules.

If you don’t like the way human rights are respected in this country, you are also trying to undermine that.

