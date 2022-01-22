Athens sends a double message to Ankara





Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated on Thursday that Greece is ready for dialogue with Turkey but also ready to defend its sovereignty and sovereign rights. Speaking in a teleconference with Greek ambassadors around the world, which took place for the first time, he said Greece’s desire for dialogue is based on international legitimacy. At the same time, he also noted Greece’s willingness to defend its rights, as indicated by recent agreements with countries in the region, such as Italy and Egypt, the tripartite alliances in the Eastern Mediterranean, deepening relations with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, as well as defense agreements with France and the United States. Mitsotakis stressed the importance of keeping communication channels with Turkey open at all levels, while noting that Greece seeks to intensify contacts on issues of the so-called positive agenda, where cooperation can be mutually beneficial. The teleconference aimed to improve coordination between government and heads of diplomatic authorities to better promote national goals and positions. Mitsotakis reportedly intends to establish this communication at the highest level on an annual basis. Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday accused Greece and Cyprus of harboring terrorist groups targeting his country. Citing Turkish media reports, Cavusoglu said Cyprus had allowed the Syrian Kurdish PYD party to open a representative office in the capital Nicosia. Ankara views the PYD group as terrorists, citing their ties to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Cavusoglu warned Cyprus that it would pay a heavy price if the PYD attacked Turkey or the Turkish Cypriots. They shouldn’t be playing with fire, he said. In addition, the Turkish Foreign Minister accused Greece of harboring members of the PKK and the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Front (DHKP-C), a Marxist organization. Cavusoglu further accused Greece of supporting the FETO movement around US Islamist cleric Fethullah Gulen, who has been accused of orchestrating the 2016 failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Athens has denied similar allegations in the past.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/news/1175923/athens-sends-double-message-to-ankara/

