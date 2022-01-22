Business News | Stock and Equity Market News | Financial News

Connect with us

Over the past week, BSE Sensex has lost 2,185.85 points (3.57%) to end at 59,037.18, while the Nifty50 has fallen 638.55 points (3.49%) to close at 17,617.2 levels.

Market drops more than 3% but BSE Smallcap hits new high, 33 stocks gain 10-44%


Last namePriceChange% changes
Sbi502.70-8.70-1.7
ntpc134.10-0.80-0.59
Indiabulls Hsg220.101h300.59
Nhpc30.45-0.20-0.65

