Turkish-Israeli relations improve slowly, cautiously

Turkey and Israel are showing signs of a cautious warming in relations, but with steady steps, according to political sources.

Turkey has taken several steps to improve relations with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by taking medical advice from an Israeli doctor for months now. Additionally, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid to inquire about his health after contracting COVID.

Lapid’s office said Cavusoglu asked him about his condition and wished him a speedy recovery.

A senior diplomatic source saw the step as evidence of improving relations, particularly that the phone call was the first between foreign ministers to be publicly announced in 13 years.

The Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Erdogan, who turns 68 next month, recently received medical advice from Israeli doctor Itzhak Shapira.

Shapira is the deputy general manager of Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv and oversees medical tourism at the hospital.

The newspaper pointed out that Shapira is a cardiologist and advises world leaders on medical issues and treatments.

Erdogan may have heart problems, but the Israeli doctor may also advise him on various medical issues.

Sourasky Medical Center and Shapira declined to comment on the matter.

Israeli sources revealed last week that Erdogan offered his condolences to his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, in a phone call after the death of his mother.

Erdogan said diplomatic talks were underway with Israel, announcing that Herzog could soon visit Turkey.

Political observers have warned of a hasty return to normal relations, saying relations have improved in the past, but Erdogan then attacked Israel over its policy on the Palestinian issue.

They advise a cautious rapprochement while waiting for concrete results.

The director of the Mitvim Institute for Regional Foreign Policies, Nimrod Goren, believes that the Turks are trying to advance relations simultaneously with a few states in the region.

“The important decision on their part is with the UAE. They sign agreements with them for a lot of money, and the Emirates start investing in the Turkish economy,” Goren said.

He also indicated the possibility of tripartite projects between Israel, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, supposed to increase the advantages of Tel Aviv by improving relations with Ankara and guarantee that the Emirates will not oppose it.

The official explained that disagreements between Israel and Turkey over the Palestinian issue will continue to cause tension as long as there is no progress in the peace process.

“Erdogan signals that in the meantime cooperation on other issues can go forward.”

Erdogan appears to have chosen Herzog as the point of contact for bilateral talks, and the two have had three conversations over the past three months.

Goren thinks Israel’s apathy towards Turkey could damage their relationship, warning against missing the opportunity, especially as Turkey has signaled its willingness to improve relations.

According to Goren, the Israeli government lacks a motivated senior official to act on the issue, which leaves Herzog in the lead, adding that Bennett must make a decision.

“The government is cautious in this regard, even though the reinstatement of ambassadors can be done quite easily and serve Israeli interests.”

Israel wants to ensure that the possible rapprochement with Turkey will not harm its relations with Greece and Cyprus, which both have strained relations with Ankara.

A diplomatic source said the three states were working together to warm relations with Turkey.

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos visited Tel Aviv and Benny Gantz underlined Israel’s commitment to Greece.

“Israel’s engagement in security cooperation with Greece is based on common interests and values. We will continue to deepen and expand them in every scenario and every development in the region,” Gantz said. .



