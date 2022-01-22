Boris Johnson’s chief of staff cancels meeting amid rumors he will face sacking





Boris Johnson’s chief of staff unexpectedly canceled a regular meeting with advisers on Friday, sparking speculation that the Number 10 layoffs could be imminent. Dan Rosenfield, the longtime civil servant who became Mr Johnson’s chief of staff just a year ago, had long been branded by Whitehall insiders as someone who could be moved. There was also a sighting of Antonia Romeo, the Justice Department’s permanent secretary, who was considered for the highest civil service post last year, walking into Downing Street. Cabinet ministers have said the Prime Minister is preparing to overhaul the culture in Downing Street following politically damaging allegations from parties breaking the lockdown. He will address Parliament after the release of a report expected next week from Sue Gray, the official investigating the allegations. Departures from Downing Street are expected. Others whose future is now uncertain include Martin Reynolds, the prime minister’s principal private secretary, and Jack Doyle, Number 10’s director of communications. On Fridays, Mr Rosenfield regularly holds a meeting with politically appointed special advisers who serve Cabinet ministers to recap the week and offer praise or criticism. But on Friday the meeting, which has been held virtually for the past few weeks due to Covid rules, was abruptly cancelled. An email, seen by The Telegraph, read: Given the change to Plan B restrictions announced by the PM this week and some of you will have made plans around today, all SpAd meetings being virtual, we will move the meeting from today to next week so that we can meet in person. We look forward to meeting in person at No 10 next week!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/01/21/boris-johnsons-chief-staff-cancels-meeting-amid-rumours-faces/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos