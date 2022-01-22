Donald Trump wrote order to seize voting machines after 2020 defeat: report





After his defeat in the 2020 US presidential election, Donald Trump in a draft executive order ordered the Secretary of Defense to seize voting machines, according to a Politico report.

The report, based on newly released National Archives documents, reveals the extraordinary measure Trump may have used to try to prevent Joe Biden from being declared president-elect.

The draft, dated Dec. 16, 2020, directs the Secretary of Defense to “immediately seize, collect, preserve, and analyze all machinery, equipment, electronically stored information, and physical records required for preservation under” a related federal law. retention of electoral records.

It also directs the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to provide an initial assessment of the election within 7 days and a final assessment within 60 days.

The draft executive order is part of more than 700 pages of presidential documents that were turned over by the National Archives and Records Administration to the US House committee. It comes after a Supreme Court ruling rejected Trump’s attempt to block the release of records including diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts and handwritten notes dealing with Jan. 6 from records of former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The panel is investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol Riots, in which a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol as members of the House and Senate gathered inside to validate the victory of Biden.

According to an Associated Press report, the documents were first requested in August and will add to the tens of thousands the committee has already gathered as it investigates the attack by a violent mob of supporters of Trump and what the former president and his aides were doing while it unfolded. The panel has conducted about 350 interviews and plans a series of hearings and reports this year as it seeks to compile the most comprehensive account of the insurgency to date, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/donald-trump-2020-presidential-election-defeat-executive-order-voting-machines-7736458/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos