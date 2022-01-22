Pakistan pays $11.6m price for Dasu attack that killed Chinese workers





New Delhi: Nine months after a terrorist attack on the Dasu Dam killed 10 Chinese construction workers in Pakistan, Imran Khan’s government finally agreed to pay less than half of the $11.6 million demanded by Beijing. The government has approved the amount to be paid to the families of Chinese workers killed or injured in the July 14, 2021 terrorist attack.

Pakistan’s Economic Coordinating Committee (ECC), which is the prime ministers’ consultation forum, met with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Friday and made the decision. China previously demanded that the Pakistani government pay $38 million to the families of the 36 Chinese workers affected by the attack.

The attack also claimed the lives of four Pakistani workers.

Allegations suggesting that the Chinese contractor had left the site and raised several demands as preconditions for the resumption of work. But these were denied by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a press conference on Friday. He would have said: I am not aware of the situation you mentioned. As far as I know, the Dasu hydroelectric project has resumed.

Recently we have seen [the] Pakistan’s President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and some media have made positive comments on the progress made in the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) flagship project, he added.

The Dasu hydroelectric project in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, which has now resumed operations, is financed by the World Bank. However, he is not part of the CPEC. According to a statement by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the dam will provide clean and inexpensive energy. The first phase of the Dasu Dam will be completed by 2025, which will add 2,160 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. This capacity will increase to 4,320 megawatts with the completion of its second phase by 2029, he said.

Allegations about India

In August 2021, former Senate member Sehar Kamran alleged that India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the Afghan National Security Directorate were involved in the attack.

Investigations have revealed the link between RAW and NDS behind the #Dasu terrorist attack on Chinese engineers, according to FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi The car used in the attack was smuggled into Pakistan and the original target was not the Dasu dam but the Diamer-Bhasha dam. pic.twitter.com/8Up4trzFz9

— Senator Sehar Kamran TI (@SeharKamran) August 12, 2021

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also made a similar statement, alleging the bombing was carried out by terrorists backed by Indian and Afghan intelligence services.

Reports suggest that Pakistani intelligence uncovered Pakistani Taliban involvement in the attack and also claimed Indian and Afghan intelligence involvement. It was also claimed that the vehicle carrying the explosives was smuggled into Pakistan.

India’s External Affairs Ministry dismissed the allegations, calling them absurd. This is yet another attempt by Pakistan to slander India, aiming to distract international attention from its role as the epicenter of regional instability and a haven for proscribed terrorists, the spokesperson said. word of the MEA, Arindam Bagchi.

