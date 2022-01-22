Called by Hun Sen on Myanmar, Jokowi calls on RI to obey ASEAN consensus





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia — President Joko Widodo or Jokowi stressed that Indonesia’s position on the implementation of the five pointsASEAN Consensus for stabilization and democracy Burma do not change. Jokowi also stressed that humanitarian aid to Myanmar will always be provided without discrimination. This statement was forwarded by Joko Widodo in an upload to his Twitter account @jokowi on Saturday (22/1). Jokowi said he received a phone call from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who had just returned from Myanmar. “Received a call from Prime Minister Hun Sen (21/1). He briefed me on his visit to Myanmar and I reiterated Indonesia’s position on the importance of implementing the five-point consensus (5PC),” Jokowi said. “I also stressed that humanitarian aid must be provided without discrimination,” he concluded. As we know, Indonesia and the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) promote the implementation of the five points of consensus for the stabilization and democracy of Myanmar. This consensus emerged after 2021, when there was a political crisis in Myanmar triggered by a military coup against democratic rule. In order to overcome the crisis, ASEAN leaders convened the ASEAN Leaders Meeting (ALM) in Jakarta on April 24, 2021 and managed to agree on the Five Point Consensus (5CP). “From the beginning, Indonesia has shown its commitment to contribute. At the suggestion of the Indonesian President, the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting will be held in Jakarta in April 2021 and will produce a five-point consensus,” the minister said. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in the Foreign Minister’s Annual Press Release 2022 (PPTM) on January 6. This 5 Point Consensus or 5PCs is a guide for ASEAN to help resolve the political crisis in Myanmar. However, so far not all points of 5PC have been implemented. The five consensuses are as follows: first, the violence must end immediately in Myanmar and all parties must show complete restraint. Second, a constructive dialogue must be initiated immediately between all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution in the interest of the people. Third, the ASEAN President’s Special Envoy will facilitate the mediation of the dialogue process with the assistance of the ASEAN Secretary General. Fourth, ASEAN will provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Center. And fifth, special envoys and delegates will travel to Myanmar to meet with all relevant parties. Retno continued to help overcome the humanitarian situation in Myanmar, Indonesia had sent humanitarian aid in September 2021 as part of ASEAN Humanitarian Aid. “Safety and well-being The people of Myanmar have always been a concern for Indonesia,” Retno said. Indonesia’s position is at odds with the Cambodian government, which is known to support Myanmar’s military junta. As we know, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen met on Friday (7/1) with the military junta of Myanmar. His arrival was protested by anti-military camps for fear of further legitimizing the junta’s leadership. Hun Sen is the first national leader to visit Myanmar since the military staged a coup against Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Following this coup, Myanmar was hit by massive protests and clashes. (only /agn)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



