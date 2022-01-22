Prime Minister Imran Khan supports Pakistanis abroad, says Fawad Chaudhry





Dubai: Pakistan will soon launch dedicated real estate projects for overseas Pakistanis to provide them with peace of mind investment opportunities.

Overseas Pakistanis are supporting Pakistan to make it economically strong and Prime Minister Imran Khan promises to support them as he has done which no other Prime Minister could have even thought to do for Pakistanis living abroad,” said Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister of Pakistan. Information and dissemination.

In an exclusive interview during his visit to the Gulf News bureau in Dubai on Friday, Pakistan’s outspoken federal minister spoke openly on a wide range of topics. He discussed Pakistan’s intention to develop friendly relations with India, achievements of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, energy solutions, rising prices, tourism, trade, humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the restoration of self-respect for Pakistanis and the growing involvement in foreign affairs.

Here are excerpts from the interview

On the care of Pakistanis abroad

I must tell you that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given clear instructions to all diplomats in our overseas missions to keep their jobs only if Pakistanis abroad are happy with their work. Prime Minister Imran has made our workers working overseas proud by listening to their problems and solving them first. He has regained self-respect for Pakistanis working abroad through his strong support for them.

Prime Minister Imran personally monitors the facilities of our people living and working abroad. We gave them the right to vote and we are trying to get them to vote in the next general election. We made it easy for them to obtain passports, ID cards and powers of attorney online without having to visit embassies and consulates.

We are bringing a whole new concept of Pakistani Overseas Investment in Pakistan to protect them from any fake or fraudulent real estate schemes. We have already acquired land in Islamabad and are in the process of securing more in Karachi, Lahore and other major cities for Pakistanis living abroad. The Prime Minister will soon unveil new investment programs dedicated to Pakistanis living abroad.

Up in price

While rising prices are a concern for some segments of society in Pakistan, it is now an international issue as every country faces the heat of rising prices since COVID-19 hit the world. While the global economy is still under pressure, Pakistan has done well. Its economy grew by 5.3% last year. This is an important step that we have taken economically.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United Arab Emirates

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the United Arab Emirates soon, although the dates have not yet been confirmed. The UAE is Pakistanis’ second home and Prime Minister Imran has many friends here. His visit will certainly contribute to developing economic relations between the two countries.

Tourism and the Murree Incident

Tourism is one of the main items on our Prime Minister’s development agenda. After the unfortunate incident in Murree (where some 22 people died in cars during a snow storm), we are working on a comprehensive plan to avoid such an incident in the future. The influx of tourists has been overwhelming, especially in hilly resorts such as Murree in Islamabad. We are in the process of introducing several safety guidelines for tourists to ensure hassle-free tourism.

Three major achievements

1. The greatest achievement is that Prime Minister Imran Khan has changed the direction of the economy on the right path to development. Previously, ours was a service-based economy with an emphasis on imports, but now Pakistan’s economy is standing tall with a significant increase in exports, especially textiles.

2. Pakistan is now playing a greater role in world affairs thanks to its strong foreign policy. Pakistan has regained international respect through the stance of our prime ministers on international policies.

Friendly relations with India

Even when it comes to India, we have a very clear policy that we want good relations with India because people across the border also want the same because they have a lot in common with the Pakistanis. We want to be trading partners with India because both countries can benefit. Together we can become one of the biggest markets in the world.

We should work on the long-standing TAPI gas pipeline project, as it would help solve the energy crises in both countries. (The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India Gas Pipeline, TAPI, aims to export up to 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year through a gas pipeline project of about 1,800 km from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan, Pakistan and to India.) The Taliban government has already approved the project and we are ready to extend this gas pipeline to India. Our friendly relations with India can be a game-changer in the region.

3. Another major contribution of Prime Minister Imran is that there is a renewed focus on the environmental narrative in Pakistan. Imran Khan is the only prime minister who talks about the environment and has made drastic policy changes to tackle environmental issues. We are now talking about green economy and it is not an easy change, given the resources.

On the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Afghanistan is in ruins. Global aid agencies, including the United Nations, have predicted that the humanitarian crisis is worsening in Afghanistan. Countries around the world must work together to solve this problem. We recently organized a special session of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) and we managed to get everyone’s support. After the session, the UN also launched an appeal for 5 billion dollars (18.39 billion dirhams) to help Afghanistan deal with the worst humanitarian crisis in its history.

We also asked the Taliban to have an inclusive government representing all segments of society. We asked them to include Uzbek and Tajik communities in their government to ensure smooth navigation.

About the Gulf News office visit

I am very impressed to visit Gulf News in Dubai. I have never seen such a huge facility of a newspaper office, which is so technologically advanced with robots at work. It was indeed a pleasure to meet the staff of one of the largest newspapers in the region.

At the film festival

I am visiting Dubai to inaugurate the Pakistani music and film festival at Expo 2020 Dubai. The week-long film festival will showcase our films at the Pakistan Pavilion. I expect visitors of different nationalities to come and see our films. Expo 2020 Dubai gave us a huge opportunity to showcase our film and music industry here. The festival will help bring Pakistani films closer to film producers in the United Arab Emirates. We are also looking for joint production opportunities to grow our film and music industry.

