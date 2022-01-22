GOP blames Joe Biden for Russian aggression. Don’t forget Donald Trump.





As Russian President Vladimir Putin sets the stage for an invasion of Ukraine, Republicans in Congress have set the stage to blame President Joe Biden for failing to prevent an attack.

But its former president Donald Trump, military officials and recently retired diplomats have told The Daily Beast who may be more responsible for the looming crisis with Russia than Biden.

Trump, whose relationship with Russia has been notoriously complicated, pushed back on aid to Ukraine in 2017. Trump was reportedly reluctant to provide security aid, in part because he wanted Ukraine to repay the United States. That year, Putin argued with Trump at a 2017 meeting that Russia had sovereignty claims over Ukraine.

Trump also repeated and played into Putin’s rhetorical arguments about territorial expansion. Trump told world leaders at a private dinner in 2018 that the Crimean Peninsula in the Black Sea between Russia and Ukraine that Russia forcibly annexed in 2014 actually belonged to Russia because everything everyone speaks Russian there.

In a tougher sense of power, Trump also withheld military aid to Ukraine in 2019, conditioning aid on a political favor. By withholding the funds, which had been earmarked by Congress for security assistance to Ukraine, the Trump administration violated the law, the Government Accountability Office later determined.

During the infamous July 2019 phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump, Zelensky was still asking for Javelin anti-tank weapons. And while Trump has withheld security aid, Ukraine has grown more sensitive. Ukraine was deprived of weapons, artillery, training and advisers, leaving it weak and struggling. Ukrainian soldiers eventually began stuffing empty uniforms with straw and carrying logs to make it look like they had anti-tank missiles on their shoulders, The New York Times reported in 2019.

Even when Trump finally relented and provided aid, he made it a condition that the equipment not be used for war.

According to General Ben Hodges, former commander of the United States Army Forces in Europe.

He absolutely did not appreciate and understand the significance of what was happening, Hodges said of Trump. And that’s what I think is most valuable to the Kremlin is that they see that the US government doesn’t appreciate or understand or frankly doesn’t even care that much about what’s going on in this administration.

Hodges told The Daily Beast that Trump’s contempt emboldened Putin and caused damage that is now escalating tensions.

While the political comeback of any bloodshed or disaster in Ukraine in the coming weeks will undoubtedly fall on Bidentanking his approval ratings, much like the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, it is the administration’s continuing rot. Trump who created much of the conditions ripe for an attack.

There’s no comparison to President Trump and President Biden when it comes to Putinone showering him with compliments and calling him what he is: a killer, Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), who led a trip of senators to Ukraine lately. days, told the Daily Beast.

Hodges agreed that Biden took a significantly different and significantly better approach from Putin and Zelensky.

It’s ridiculous for anyone to say that somehow the Trump administration was better for Ukraine or better for Russia than the current administration, said Hodges, who has also been at the head of NATO’s Allied Land Command.

Of course, Republicans see the situation very differently. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) has already blamed an attack that has yet to happen at Bidens’ feet.

It is the result of a year of Joe Bidens’ helplessness and incompetence on Russia in particular and on foreign policy in general, Cotton said at a press conference this week, calling the decisions that he thinks Biden took, like when he allegedly looked the other way at the Colonial Pipeline hack.

Even these flippant remarks reek of major revisionism. Russian hackers hit Colonial Pipeline with a ransomware attack last year, after which Biden responded by calling Russian actors, warning that the United States could respond with its own cyber attack on Russia. and information operations. Biden also told Putin himself to cut it.

But Republicans believe the developing crisis with Russia and Ukraine is proof that Biden has been soft.

Many of my fellow Democrats were quick to criticize President Trump, saying he hadn’t done enough in the first place to push back against Russian aggression harder, Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) said Wednesday. , the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee. And then now they realize how much more he did.

But Steve Pifer, former US ambassador to Ukraine, said it was just a misleading political fabrication.

It’s just political BS if you have Republicans saying, Well, the Trump administration has been tougher, Pifer told The Daily Beast. There was a total disconnect between the administration and Trump. I’m not sure how Trump talked about Russia, I’m not sure he fully understood what his policy was.

Yet Republicans have forgotten or are recreating Trump’s role in the current standoff. Some bizarrely blame the Democrats’ legislative agenda for an impending invasion. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said the hysteria over the left’s electoral stranglehold has overshadowed what is happening now between Russia and Ukraine.

But there are lawmakers trying to avoid this kind of blame game to show a unified resolve against Russia. A bipartisan group of senators who visited Ukraine last week deliberately tried to avoid letting the situation in Russia spiral into familiar partisan lines.

That was the point of the trip, to have Republicans and Democrats there, showing Ukraine showing Russia more important than despite the kind of divisions you see in Washington between Republicans and Democrats on other issues , were going to be together, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), who just returned from a trip, said on CNN on Tuesday.

We all agree on the need to forge a path forward that imposes serious consequences on Putin if he acts, Shaheen also told The Daily Beast, pointing out that there is bipartisan agreement on this.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), who also made the trip to Ukraine, emphasized at a GOP press conference Wednesday that lawmakers and the Biden administration were indeed unified.

These messages may be more important than many Republicans realize.

Bret Schafer, who as head of the information manipulation team at the Alliance for Democracy in Security tracks Russian information operations, said Russian state media does pick up this type of partisan struggles in the United States.

You see that direct amplification when a senator basically says Bidens’ Russia policy has backfired and is being taken up, Schafer told The Daily Beast. Even though sometimes the statement is: He was too weak on Russia, it’s just going to be picked up.

What they are looking for, Schafer continues, is a fractured response. Division is the key.

