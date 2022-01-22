Jokowi: energy transition needs the support and contribution of developed countries





JAKARTA, HARIANHALUAN.COM – At the COP-26 summit in Glasgow, Indonesia pledged to gradually begin the energy transition to environmentally friendly energy. However, the energy transition requires enormous financing and access to green technologies. During a question-and-answer session during a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum from the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Thursday, January 20, 2022, President Joko Widodo stressed that this commitment must be supported by the technology and finance. Also Read: Electric Cars Become Official Vehicles for G20 Summit, PLN Builds 21 SPKLUs in Bali “For developing countries like Indonesia, technology and financing must be supported, so as not to put too much strain on society, industry and state finances. Indonesia needs $50 billion for NRE transformation, and it needs $37 billion for forestry, land use and marine carbon,” he explained, as quoted by the official presidential website.go.id, Saturday (22/1/2022). The Chair explained that Indonesia and developing countries were asking for contributions from developed countries to fund and transfer knowledge and technology. The President believes that the source of funding and technology transfer will be game changer. Also Read: RI Hosts G20 Summit, SOE Minister Ensures Reliability of Electricity Supply in Bali “The development of innovative financing mechanisms must be carried out. This kind of question is the question of many developing and poor countries,” he added. According to the president, the concrete results of these efforts can only be proven through strong cooperation. Governments cannot work alone and must work together nationally and globally. At the national level, the government works with public energy companies and the private sector to design a fair or affordable energy transition. “Cooperation at the international level, the government has collaborated with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to start the energy transition mechanism (Energy transition mechanism) or ETM from coal to renewables,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harianhaluan.com/nasional/pr-102432780/jokowi-transisi-energi-perlu-dukungan-dan-kontribusi-dari-negara-maju The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos