Graham, after meeting Trump, says Russian-US relations won’t be the same after Biden





Lindsey Graham, RS.C., a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Fox News that earlier Friday he met with former President Donald Trump and the two had a candid discussion about the state of the country.

Graham told “Hannity” that both agreed that President Biden had been a disaster as commander-in-chief and that Russian President Vladimir Putin no longer feared a serious American response to his geopolitical leanings.

“The press conference was a disaster on many levels. [and] he’s been on the world stage, Joe Biden, for 40 years,” Graham said. “He was in charge of the Ukraine portfolio under the Biden team, the Obama administration.”

US President Donald Trump (L) smiles as he stands alongside US Senator Lindsey Graham (R), a Republican from South Carolina. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

“So everyone in Ukraine understands that Joe Biden didn’t realize his own son was on the board of Burisma, the most corrupt gas company in the world, while Biden was trying to clean up the corruption. “

Trump is “devastated” by Biden’s behavior and knows that Putin realizes Biden’s weakness as a world leader is obvious, Graham said.

“Putin realizes that under Biden he can invade Ukraine and get away with it,” he continued. “He realized that under Trump he couldn’t invade Ukraine and get away with it.”

“But here’s what President Trump said to me today: Putin realizes Biden is weak, but he doesn’t realize Biden won’t be here in 2024, so President Trump said today that if they invaded Ukraine, the Russians would make it impossible for any future president to have a normal relationship with Russia, which I thought was a damn wise observation.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Graham dubbed Russia, as he has done in the past, a “gas station masquerading as a country”, and that energy independence from the United States would weaken Russia’s position.

Trump said he led the US to energy independence for the first time in history, and Biden condemned that stature when he made the cancellation of a Canada-US pipeline his first act in power, compounded by his consent to a waiver for Putin to finish a pipeline from the North Sea to Berlin.

“Here’s my message to President Biden: You claim no Republican wants to help you,” Graham said. “That’s not true. You have to do things that we can help you with. Why don’t we impose sanctions on Russia now for the reinforcement, not for the invasion?”

“All the Democrat sanctions hit Russia after they invaded. Let’s punish Putin now. And why don’t we do a land lease bill like Senator Cornyn did for the Ukrainians what we did for the British at the start of WWII?: endless guns to make sure there’s a lot of dead Russians if they invade Ukraine.”

“Biden can’t adjust his energy policy, he can’t adjust his border policy because of the left. He can adjust his Ukraine policy but we’re running out of time.”

