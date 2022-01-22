Success of economic reforms recognized internationally, says Prime Minister Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan praised his government on Friday for achieving GDP growth of 5.37% in three years, leading to substantial job creation and rising per capita income.

I would like to commend my government for achieving GDP growth of 5.37% in 3 years, which has resulted in substantial job creation and increased per capita income. The success of our economic reforms is recognized internationally. Bloomberg predicted that Pak would maintain a growth trajectory and high employment levels, he said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister wrote: Also, since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, Pak has been ranked among the top 3 countries on the Normalcy Index indicating saving jobs and saving lives. The Economist acknowledged this in its latest Normalcy Index.

He also posted content, sourced from Bloomberg Economics and the United Nations, which reads: We project a gradual decline in the unemployment rate through 2030 to its long-term historical average of 5.5 % – which we take as an approximation of the rate compatible with stable inflation – and then to remain at this level until 2050. We also project a gradual increase in the participation rate until 2050.

Investment growth is expected to accelerate in the current decade, driven by flows related to CPEC projects. Meanwhile, tax reforms driven by the results of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund are being implemented. This should increase tax revenue, making room for greater public investment, it reads.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran said that Overseas Pakistanis are our valuable asset and added that the government has helped Overseas Pakistanis through Roshan digital account. For the first time in history, a grievance portal has been set up for overseas Pakistanis, he said in an interview with the Overseas Pakistani Affairs Adviser. sea ​​Ayub Afridi, who met the Prime Minister here.

The meeting discussed the measures taken by the government to resolve the problems of Pakistanis abroad and the appreciation of the government for the right to vote in the elections. The prime minister ordered the special assistant to focus on accelerating problem solving by strengthening ties between Pakistanis abroad and embassies.

Meanwhile, MPs appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan. They included Faizullah Kamuka, Khawaja Shiraz Mahmood, Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Haider Ali Khan, Sanaullah Khan Musti Khel, Muhammad Yaqub Sheikh, Aurangzeb Khan Kachchi and Junaid Akbar. Special assistant to Prime Minister Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar was also present at the meeting.

The meeting discussed issues related to party organization and development plans in the respective constituencies. The prime minister ordered all elected public officials not only to step up their outreach campaign with the people, but also to improve coordination with the district administration for an immediate solution to their problems.

